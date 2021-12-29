Indian Origin Scientist Discovers Gene Proteins To Identify Psychotic, Suicidal Patients

Indian origin scientist Dr. Sudhakaran Prabakaran has discovered new proteins that code for protein hinting towards a mental disorder. Working at the University of Cambridge’s Department of Genetics at the time of the research, he along with his colleagues, discovered the protein while studying the DNA outside of human genes, which are also called ‘Dark genome’. Interestingly, these proteins can now help identify the people who are suffering from cognitive malfunction such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

"Nobody has ever looked beyond the genes for clues to understanding and treating these conditions before."



Sudhakaran Prabakaran has discovered proteins associated with #schizophrenia and #bipolar disorder arising from the ‘dark genome’: https://t.co/6hNsfcqVoL@GeneticsCam — Cambridge University (@Cambridge_Uni) December 23, 2021

Schizophrenia is a mental health condition that causes hallucinations, delusions, disordered thinking and behaviour in a person whereas extreme mood swings ranging from mania to depression are symptoms of bipolar disorder.

Proteins might help early diagnosis of psychotic, suicidal patients

The new proteins, which have been discovered in the evolved regions of the ‘Dark genome’ can be used as biological indicators to distinguish between schizophrenia and bipolar disorder as well as identify those with psychotic or suicidal mindsets. Interestingly, the scientists think that these special regions in the ‘dark genome’ are associated with the development of humans and their minds, however, it is the disruption of these regions due to environmental factors that makes a person susceptible to the aforementioned disorders. Talking about the discovery, Dr. Prabhakaran said as per a Cambridge report-

By scanning through the entire genome we’ve found regions, not classed as genes in the traditional sense, which create proteins that appear to be associated with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Further saying that nobody looked beyond the genes to understand and treat those diseases, he asserted that their discovery of the indicator protein now offers a huge potential for "new druggable targets". The scientists are confident about the association of these proteins with brain disorders as they believe that genomic components of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder are not found in other vertebrates and are human-specific. However, they also revealed that these regions that evolved with the development of our cognitive abilities get easily disrupted thus leading to cognitive problems.

"When we look outside the regions of DNA classed as genes, we see that the entire human genome has the ability to make proteins, not just the genes. We’ve found new proteins that are involved in biological processes and are dysfunctional in disorders like schizophrenia and bipolar disorder", Cambridge researcher and study author Chaitanya Erady said as per the University's report. Now that the discovery has been made, scientists will be able to determine why the two disorders are heritable conditions and thus search for targets to treat the same.

Image: Twitter/@Cambridge_Uni