India's MMR Dips By 7.5% From Last Year, Stands At 113 Deaths Per 100,000 Live Births

India's maternal mortality ratio (MMR) has reportedly lowered by 7.5% in 2016-2018, according to Sample Registration System (SRS) estimates released by the Registrar General of India on Thursday, July 16.

On Thursday, the SRS had announced that India's MMR has dropped again, showing significant improvement compared to the previous years' estimate of 122 per 1,00,000 live births. The figures for 2016-2018 stands at 113.

Maternal Mortality Ratios are an indicator of maternal deaths and health ecosystem that surrounds it and is usually measured by the SRS and due to its relative rarity, owing to improved health and technological advancements, the survey is conducted once every three years.

However, despite the positive figures of 113 per 100,000 live births, it is still twice as high as the Sustainable Development Goal target recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO). It is believed COVID-19 may have had some effect on maternal mortalities, and according to RMNCAH+N (Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, Adolescent Health and Nutrition) experts, as much as 2 decades of progress could be under threat because of the novel coronavirus.

Notably, maternal deaths, experts agree are largely preventable barring for certain anomalies and extenuating circumstances, therefore a high number of deaths would directly reflect inequities in quality healthcare facilities available for people in the country.

WHO's Sustainable Development Goal is to reduce MMR globally to less than 70 per 100,000 live births by 2030. It is interesting to note that according to India's National Health Policy, the national average is largely under 100 except for a few key states which drive up the cumulative average drastically.

Maternal Mortality Rate in India

Assam has the highest mortality rate, standing at 215 per 100,000 live births, followed by Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh with 197 and 173 respectively.

Kerala continues to hold the title of lowest reported MMR in the country with 43 deaths, well below WHO recommendations. Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu follow Kerala with a death rate of 46 and 60 per 1 lakh births.

Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have achieved WHO's SD goals, 11 states in the country have met the National Health Policy target of containing MMR below 100 this year.

This list includes Kerala, Maharashtra, TN, Telangana, AP, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, WB and Uttarakhand.For comparison, below is a list of the figures from the last survey:

