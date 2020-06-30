Inspirational Doctor's Day Quotes You Can Share To Mark The Day On July 1

National Doctor's Day is celebrated to give credit to the contributions of doctors and medical staff in keeping the world safe. In India, the National Doctor's Day is celebrated on July 1 annually. The celebration of the Doctor's Day is an attempt to focus on the value that doctors hold our lives and to offer them our respects by commemorating one of their greatest representatives.

India has shown remarkable improvements in the medical field and July 1 pays a perfect tribute to all the doctors who have made relentless efforts towards achieving this goal irrespective of the odds. Here are some of the Doctor's Day quotes on this respectable day. Read ahead to know more-

Doctor's Day quotes

It is Your deed that makes us feel proud. It’s great to have a doctor like you. Wish you a very Happy Doctor’s Day.

Not everyone can become a doctor because not every has the knowledge, skill and patience to offer his services selflessly to the patients…. Wishing a very Happy Doctor’s Day to our highly inspiring doctors.

When we are in tears, we need a shoulder. When we are in pain, we need medicine. But, when we are in tragedy, we need you as you are the hope. Thanks for being there. Happy Doctor’s Day.

On this day I want to send a wish your way May all your days be…as wonderful as You have made… all of mine. Happy Doctor’s Day.

Thankyou Doctor for everything, each hope and every smile. Wish you a Happy Doctors Day. May you get success every mile.

You are doing a great job suring illness of people and bringing them back to being healthy and happy. Wish you more success

On Doctor’s Day.

You inspire many with your life, the love and care you have towards your patients is something every individual might learn. Happy Doctor’s Day.

Whenever a doctor cannot do good, he must be kept from doing harm. Happy Doctor’s Day.

You know what they call the fellow who finishes first in his medical school graduating class? They call him 'Doctor’. Happy Doctor's Day.

