International Day Against Drug Abuse And Illicit Trafficking 2022: Theme, History, & More

Observed annually on June 26, the International Day Against Drug Abuse And Illicit Trafficking, also known as World Drug Day is marked to enhance cooperation to achieve a world free of drug abuse. The global event which is conducted by the United Nations every year also aims to spread awareness regarding the dangers associated with drug consumption and its negative impact on society.

Notably, drug abuse has come up as one of the serious problems the world faces right now as the youth have been increasingly getting addicted to drugs year after year.

In this regard, every year people across the world from different communities and organisations come together to observe World Drug Day to help raise awareness regarding the major problem that drugs pose to society, and further to tackle it together.

International Day Against Drug Abuse And Illicit Trafficking 2022: Theme

The theme for International Day Against Drug Abuse And Illicit Trafficking 2022 is focused on addressing drug-related challenges in health and humanitarian crisis. Keeping in focus the recent issues including the COVID-19 pandemic, its global impact, the Ukraine-Russia war, and the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, Ukraine, and other parts of the country of the world, the theme deals with these things.

"In 2022, the world continues to witness widespread humanitarian crises in Afghanistan, Ukraine and elsewhere, while the COVID-19 pandemic is still a major global health crisis. The synthetic drug crisis also requires nimble and adaptable solutions. A growing sense of global community and solidarity continues to emerge, as does the need to care for all in times of crises", states the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

International Day Against Drug Abuse And Illicit Trafficking: History

World Drug Day is observed in remembrance of a campaign led by a prominent Chinese politician and philosopher Lin Zexu in the 18th and 19th centuries against the illegal important import of opium in China. The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted a resolution 42/112 on December 7, 1987, and further decided that June 26 will be observed as World Drug Day among the member countries.

Notably, this day was observed to strengthen action and cooperation among the members to achieve the goal of a society free from drug abuse.

International Day Against Drug Abuse And Illicit Trafficking: Significance

As the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) notes that health and justice sectors are under pressure and access to services and support has been obstructed, it further highlights its “#CareInCrises” campaign that can help to make the day a turning point in global efforts to tackle drug challenges.



