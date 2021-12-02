International Day Of Persons With Disabilities 2021: Theme, History, Significance And More

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD), which is celebrated every year on December 3, is back to raise awareness about the global population of disabled people and their well-being. First proclaimed in 1992 by United Nations General Assembly resolution, the IDPD is observed annually to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in all spheres of society and development. Besides, it also aims to highlight the situation of disabled individuals in every aspect.

According to the United Nations (UN), over one billion people in this world are suffering from some kind of disability. This number makes for approximately 15% of the world’s total population (seven billion) and shockingly enough, 80% of the people with disabilities belong to developing nations.

International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2021 Theme

To be observed on Friday, the theme of International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2021 is "Leadership and participation of persons with disabilities toward an inclusive, accessible and sustainable post-COVID-19 world". Since the outbreak of the pandemic, many welfare programmes meant to aid disabled people took a hit. This year's theme will set the path for a more inclusive and sustainable world for disabled people with assistive and accessible technologies.

History of International Day of Persons with Disabilities

As mentioned above, December 3 was marked as the day for disabled people when the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution in 1992 for its annual observance. According to the UN, "It aims to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in all spheres of society and development, and to increase awareness of the situation of persons with disabilities in every aspect of political, social, economic and cultural life".

Significance of IDPD 2021

This year's celebration will be second to none as the UN has prepared a Disability Inclusion Strategy for a sustainable and transformative progress. "Through the Strategy, the United Nations system reaffirms that the full and complete realization of the human rights of all persons with disabilities is an inalienable, integral and indivisible part of all human rights and fundamental freedoms{", said the UN in its report. In order to build an inclusive society, the UN is also relying on assistive technologies to make the lives of the disabled more independent. These technologies would improve the lives of millions by providing access to education, health care, jobs, social services, culture and sports. Besides, technologies that are easily accessible would make it easier for cognitively disabled people to access information and would help in delivering urgent information to those stuck between natural disasters.

