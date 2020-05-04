International Day Of The Midwife 2020: Significance, History, And How To Celebrate It

Many of us are already aware that in earlier generations, women did not give birth in medical clinics. Rather, most would give birth in their own homes under the guidance of a midwife. Midwives are ladies who have practical experience in birthing procedures and who help the mother during delivery. International Midwives' Day serves to recognise and honour midwives and the work they do even today.

The midwife considers the miracle of childbirth as normal and leaves it alone unless there’s trouble. The obstetrician normally sees childbirth as trouble; if he leaves it alone, it’s a miracle. - Sheila Stubbs

History of International Midwives’ Day

The historical backdrop of midwifery returns to ancient times, however, there are records everywhere throughout the world of similar maternity customs. While in the olden days their practices depended intensely on understanding the strange notion of childbirth, the present midwives are similarly as able and skilled at helping mothers carry a baby to term and deliver it as the more regularly utilized OB/GYNs and obstetricians. International Midwives' Day commends these bold people and the part they play in a cheerful home and sound birth.

Why it is important to celebrate midwives?

There are a number of different reasons why International Midwives’ Day is an essential celebration.

There is a shortage of midwives. At the point when we talk about the entirety of the stunning things that midwives do, it's likewise essential to think about the fact that there is a lack of maternity specialists, particularly in developing countries. This implies there are numerous difficulties and a ton of maternity specialists experience an absence of help, low status, and poor compensation.

Midwives save millions of lives every year. Since 1990, the world has seen a steady decrease in new-born and maternal deaths. One of the main reasons for this is because more women are getting skilled midwifery care.

Midwives provide critical medical care. In addition to the fact that midwives save lives, they are trained in a host of other gynaecological problems and solutions. They can perform cervical and bosom malignancy screenings, just as offering advice and medicine.

Midwives are important defenders of women’s rights. To wrap things up, we can't make reference to the significance of midwives without talking about how they do lots in terms of advancing the rights of women around the world. They can help survivors of gender-based violence, as well as help, prevent female genital mutilation (FGM). The significance of their work ought not to be underestimated.

How to celebrate International Midwife Day 2020?

One of the best ways to celebrate International Midwives’ Day is by

Learning about midwifery and the role it plays in home-birthing.

If you know a midwife or one helped you give birth to your child, be sure to send them a thank you card or call them and tell them you appreciate them.

Why not look for different ways that you can inform the public about midwives?

Create a social media campaign. If you’re practically knowledgeable with the Internet and you have a good online presence, you can encourage people to join in and share their own experiences regarding midwifery care.

