International Overdose Awareness Day 2021: Learn About This Year's Theme & Significance

The deaths caused by drug overdose is a matter of serious concern worldwide. It has been found that drug overdose is one of the major causes of morbidity which often lead to the premature death of people. It has become a public health concern in several countries across the world which needs to be addressed on a regular basis. There is also a day dedicated to raise awareness of drug overdose and reduce the stigma of a drug-related death. On August 31, every year, International Overdose Awareness Day is commemorated with an aim to spread the message that the tragedy of overdose death can be preventable. This global event also acknowledges the grief felt by families who lost their loved ones as a result of a drug overdose.

Know about the International Overdose Awareness Day

The first International Overdose Awareness Day was observed in 2001 and it was initiated in Australia by SJ Finn with an aim to highlight the consequences people face when someone overdoses. According to a report by the Times Now Digital, as many as 6,000 silver ribbons were distributed across Australia and New Zealand in the first event which was held in 2001. However, now the day is commemorated in over 40 countries with various types of campaigns spreading awareness about drug overdose. A number of NGOs and several other groups have also come forward to spread awareness among people. "The sun has risen on International Overdose Awareness Day 2021. Today is a difficult day in such a difficult year. However you observe it, know that you are part of a global movement for a better world. Time to Remember. Time to Act. Today and every day [sic]," posted International Overdose Awareness Day on its official Twitter handle.

The death toll related to drug overdose continues to rise

It should be mentioned here that even after so much of effort, the death toll from overdose continues to rise. According to a survey by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) nearly 8, 41,000 people lost their lives from 1999 to 2019 from a drug overdose. In 2019, the Unites States reported as many as 70,630 drug overdose deaths. The survey further stated that the age-adjusted rate of overdose deaths also surged by over 4% from 2018 (20.7 per 100,000) to 2019 (21.6 per 100,000).

Meanwhile, the World Drug Report (UNODC, 2021) stated that COVID-19 has also added to the tally of increasing overdose deaths. The report said that about 275 million people used drugs at least once in 2020 and death related to overdose has increased by 45% over the last decade across the world.

Image: @International Overdose Awareness Day/Twitter