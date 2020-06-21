International Yoga Day | Police Personnel At Academy Perform Yoga In UP's Moradabad

Members of the police force at the Police Training Academy in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad performed yogasanas on International Yoga Day on Sunday. PM Modi, in his address to the nation, unveiled the theme of International Yoga Day 2020 - 'Yoga at home, yoga with family' as he emphasized on the benefits of yoga, especially at the time of the coronavirus pandemic. Appealing to the citizens to stay at home and perform yoga, PM Modi spelled out the pivotal role played by yoga in boosting one's immunity system and keeping oneself fit - the bare necessities and the need of the hour at the time of COVID.