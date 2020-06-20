International Yoga Day is celebrated annually on June 21 since 2015. Yoga is the practice for ones physical, mental and spiritual well being. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi first proposed the idea of International Yoga Day during his 2014 speech at United Nations General Assembly. Prime Minister Narendra Modii suggested the date June 21 as it is the longest day of the year in Northern hemisphere and also shares a special significance in several parts of the world.

The sixth edition of International Yoga Day will be focusing on yoga at home with family members. The day is celebrated all over the world to spread awareness about the benefits of Yoga and to encourage people to practice yoga too. People all over the world celebrate the day by practising yoga and also sending wishes to each other. Here are some of the best international yoga day wishes in English to send to your friends and loved ones.

International Yoga day wishes in English

Yoga is almost like music in a way; there’s no end to it. Happy International Yoga Day!

Strength and beauty to body, mind and soul. Happy International Yoga Day 2020

Yoga teaches us to cure what need not be endured and endure what can’t be cured.

Yoga is about creating a life that brings more beauty and more love in the world. Happy International Yoga Day!

Yoga means union - the union of body with consciousness and consciousness with the soul. Happy International Yoga Day 2020

Wake up early and perform Surya namaskar to welcome the wonderful International Yoga Day.

Join hands with yoga to disconnect with stress, diseases and dull life. Happy International Yoga Day 2020.

You are blessed if you perform yoga because there is no better way to live than to live with yoga.

Strengthen and synchronize your body, mind and soul for a healthy and happy life. Happy International Yoga Day 2020.

Connecting with yoga is about connecting with happiness, health, peace and prosperity.

A healthy body promises a healthy mind and soul. Yoga for wholesome development and nourishment. Happy International Yoga Day 2020.

Happy International yoga day wishes

Become friends with happiness and health with yoga and meditation. A very Happy International Yoga Day.

Happy soul, fresh mind and healthy body. All three can be achieved with yoga! Happy Yoga Day

International Yoga Day is a reminder that we must keep our mental, emotional, spiritual and physical health before anything else and take some time out to nourish and nurture it with yoga. Wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy International Yoga Day.

A photographer gets people to pose for him. A yoga instructor gets people to pose for themselves. Happy International Yoga Day 2020.

Yoga Day wishes