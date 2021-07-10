Intranasal COVID Vaccine Protects Animals From Sickness And Virus Transmission: Study

A team of researchers from the University of Iowa and the University of Georgia showed that a single-dose, intranasal COVID-19 vaccination totally protects mice against deadly COVID-19 infection in a new study. The vaccine also prevents the virus from spreading from animal to animal. The study's findings were reported in Science Advances.

Paul McCray, MD, professor of paediatrics-pulmonary medicine, and microbiology and immunology at the UI Carver College of Medicine, and co-leader of the study, said, "The currently available vaccines against COVID-19 are very successful, but the majority of the world's population is still unvaccinated and there is a critical need for more vaccines that are easy to use and effective at stopping disease and transmission."

Intranasal COVID vaccine for animals

He noted, "If this new COVID-19 vaccine proves effective in people, it may help block SARS-CoV-2 transmission and help control the COVID-19 pandemic."

Unlike traditional immunizations, which require an injection, this vaccine is delivered via nasal spray, similar to those used to prevent influenza. The vaccination used in the trial only requires a single dose and can be kept in the refrigerator for up to three months at normal conditions. The vaccination may be easier to administer because it is administered intranasally, especially for those who are afraid of needles.

Biao He, PhD, a professor in the University of Georgia's Department of Infectious Diseases in the College of Veterinary Medicine and co-leader of the study said, "We have been developing this vaccine platform for more than 20 years, and we began working on new vaccine formulations to combat COVID-19 during the early days of the pandemic. Our preclinical data show that this vaccine not only protects against infection but also significantly reduces the chances of transmission."

Inhaled COVID-19 vaccine prevents disease

The experimental vaccination delivers the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein into cells via a harmless parainfluenza virus 5 (PIV5), which triggers an immune response that protects against COVID-19 infection. PIV5 is linked to common cold viruses and infects a variety of species, including humans, without causing sickness. Previously, the study team demonstrated that this vaccination platform may totally prevent experimental animals from another severe coronavirus disease known as Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).

The team produced an inhaled PIV5 vaccination that targets mucosal cells that lining the nasal passages and airways. Most SARS-CoV-2 infections begin in these cells, which are also the location of early virus replication. Viruses produced in these cells have the potential to spread further into the lungs and other organs of the body, resulting in more serious diseases. Viruses produced in these cells can also be easily shed by exhalation, allowing infection to spread from one infected person to another.

The researchers discovered that the vaccination elicited a localised immune response involving antibodies and cellular immunity that totally protected mice against SARS-CoV-2 infection. The vaccination also protected ferrets from infection and illness, and, more crucially, it appeared to reduce COVID-19 transfer from diseased ferrets to their unprotected and uninfected cagemates.

Kun Li, PhD, an associate research scientist who helped lead the small animal experiments at Iowa that demonstrated the vaccine's efficacy, and David Meyerholz, PhD, UI professor of pathology, were among the UI researchers engaged in the project. The study was funded by CyanVac LLC, a University of Georgia-based business that is developing vaccines based on the PIV5. McCray, who has no financial ties to CyanVac, also got funding from the Roy J Carver Charitable Foundation.

