Iodine-based Betadine Useless Against COVID; Experts Warn Against Rumours

Doctors have started issuing serious warnings to those who are turning to iodine-based antiseptics for the treatment of COVID. According to a report by Mail Online, the warnings have surfaced after a large number of alleged anti-vaxxers have started gargling iodine-based Betadine mouthwash and overdosing on Ivermectin, an anti-parasite drug, after false claims over its anti-COVID capabilities. Besides this, social media is also adding to the circulation of such falsely claimed drugs, according to reports.

Rumour started from television show

As per Mail Online's report, the rumours about the potential healing capabilities of Betadine started on a Thai television show called Tok Mai Tiang following which the claims made it to social media. Reports revealed that a guest doctor on the show stated that gargling iodine can shield oneself from getting infected by COVID. The same video has now garnered lakhs of views online, excluding the audiences that watched the show live. Soon after the clip circulated, numerous social media posts claiming the same popped online. However, the users have not been clearly identified, said media sources.

Betadine doesn't work against COVID, manufacturers say

As soon as the experts came across such claims, the doctors and even manufacturers of Betadine clarified that the drug does not provide any protection against COVID. Citing the official website of Betadine, Mail Online reported that developers of the antiseptic stated that the drugs' first aid products have not been approved to treat coronavirus and should only be used to help prevent infection in minor cuts, scrapes and burns. They further clarified that their products have not been demonstrated to be effective for the treatment or prevention of COVID or any other viruses and the doctors have advised not to use the drug against the coronavirus.

According to media reports, Betadine has been approved for use by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) but not for use against COVID. The antiseptic is available as ointments that are used to treat skin rashes and prevent infection in cuts while the mouthwashes can be used to treat sore throats by gargling. Ivermectin too is an FDA-approved drug but has no proof of protection against the coronavirus.

