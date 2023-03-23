Is New Variant XBB.1.16 Driving Fresh Wave Of Covid-19 In India? All You Need To Know

COVID-19 cases in India are on the rise again and around 7,600 of the active ones have been confirmed as of March 23. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan today informed that 966 new cases on average are being reported on a daily bases now as compared to the second week of February when the number was around 108. Bhushan also explained that the rise in COVID-19 cases in India is because of the sub-variants of Omicron, the one which was widespread in the third COVID-19 wave.

#COVID19 pandemic | Around 1% of the global cases being reported in India as of now. Active cases stand at 7,600 right now. 966 cases being reported on a daily basis, on average. In the 2nd week of Feb, 108 daily cases were being reported on average, it has now increased to 966:… pic.twitter.com/J7ebKKNEtF March 23, 2023

What is driving the new COVID-19 wave in India?

Former AIIMS director Dr. Randeep Guleria on Wednesday said that the new COVID variant XBB.1.16 might be responsible for for the rising cases. He called it a "new kid on the block" and predicted that new variants will keep emerging as long as the virus keep mutating. States like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan are the ones where new cases are being reported at a higher rate.

The Omicron variant was first flagged by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in November 2021 and it was labelled a 'variant of concern' owing to its large number of mutations. It was said to be much more transmissible than the Delta variant (which emerged after the Alpha, Beta and Gamma variants).

(Graph representing COVID-19 cases due to different variants; Image: WHO)

Dr Guleria, too, said that the variants after Delta were sub-lineages of Omicron and added that it has stablised now since it is not mutating as much as it did. The possibility still remains, however, that the Omicron sub-variant will mutate further and fan the new corona wave in India. The expert said that the cases will further go up due to the XBB.1.16 variant, however, they will be underreported because people no longer get themselves tested on having flu-like symptoms.

It is worth noting that WHO's concern was overblown as the Omicron variant did not cause much fatalities, thanks to the immunity developed by the vaccines. Indian experts are advising not to panic due to the new COVID cases as long as there isn't severe illness, and large-scale hospitalisation and deaths.