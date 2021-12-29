Israel Study Reveals Booster Shots Increase Antibody Levels Among Cancer Patients

An Israeli study published in The Lancet suggests that in cancer patients, COVID-19 vaccines diminish faster but booster shots can swiftly boost their antibodies level. As per the reports of Times of Israel, Dr Hagai Ligumsky, who is an oncologist at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center and the author of the study stated that his study supports the case for providing cancer patients with a third vaccine dosage. The study discovered that when cancer patients arrived for their third Pfizer dose, they had much lower antibody levels than healthy people of the same age who had had their first shots at a comparable time.

Low antibody levels were thought to have lost the vaccination protection from 28.2% of cancer patients, while just 1.4% of healthy people were believed to have lost vaccine protection. The average cancer patient was only marginally protected by their initial doses, whereas some were still in the positive range.

Boosters make sense for cancer patients

Ligumsky also stated that these findings support the notion that cancer patients undergoing active treatment see their antibodies reduce faster than others, implying that regular boosters make sense for them, according to Times of Israel. When the study participants at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Centre received their third vaccine dosage, their antibodies immediately increased. A month after booster doses, cancer patients averaged 1887 AU/ml, which is considered strong protection. 69 of the 72 cancer patients tested positive for antibodies, indicating that they were protected by their booster dose.

All of the cancer patients in the research had solid tumours, and the majority were taking chemotherapy. The control group included fully vaccinated healthcare personnel. The authors stated that the study's sample size of 72 cancer patients and 144 healthy people are just a small sample but give a decent understanding, according to the Times of Israel.

Study backs up plans to provide four doses

Ligumsky's team will next retest individuals to evaluate how their levels hold up five to six months following boosters. He stated that the study backs up plans to provide four doses to cancer patients, according to the Times of Israel. Initially, health officials permitted fourth doses to people over the age of 60, health workers and others deemed at risk.

Image: Unsplash/ Representative/ PTI