Janta Curfew Rules, Home Quarantine Rules, And Section 144 Rules To Follow | See Details

The Director-General of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Balram Bhargava announced that India is currently at Stage 2 level of Coronavirus infection. The country has received a 30 day period to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country. If not, the country will soon reach a Stage 3 level and would have to face a complete lockdown like Italy and Spain are facing currently. To cope with this situation, PM Narendra Modi has appealed to the people of the country to practice Janta Curfew on March 22. Check out the rules of Janta Curfew to be followed and how it will help in avoiding the situation of community transmission.
Janta Curfew means when the public is practising self-quarantine by pledging not to leave the house on March 22. This would be observed between 7 am to 9 pm IST in India. This will help in putting a break in the rise of the coronavirus transmission in the country by a huge amount. Currently, the COVID-19 positive cases in our country amount to 312 with the maximum number of cases recorded in Maharashtra (63 as of March 21).
Pic courtesy: WHO website
Section 144 is a criminal procedure code which orders the people of the state or the country where it is issued, to prohibit a gathering of four or more people. The order had been earlier imposed for security and peace concerns in the country. But this time, it is imposed to avoid the transmission of coronavirus infection among the masses. This would allow people to practise social distancing.
WHO advises the public to practice social distancing to mitigate virus transmission and make the transmission as low as possible. It is advised to maintain a distance of 3 feet between you and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.
