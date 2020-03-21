Janta Curfew Rules, Home Quarantine Rules, And Section 144 Rules To Follow | See Details

The Director-General of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Balram Bhargava announced that India is currently at Stage 2 level of Coronavirus infection. The country has received a 30 day period to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country. If not, the country will soon reach a Stage 3 level and would have to face a complete lockdown like Italy and Spain are facing currently. To cope with this situation, PM Narendra Modi has appealed to the people of the country to practice Janta Curfew on March 22. Check out the rules of Janta Curfew to be followed and how it will help in avoiding the situation of community transmission.

What will happen on 22 March: Janta Curfew rules

Janta Curfew means when the public is practising self-quarantine by pledging not to leave the house on March 22. This would be observed between 7 am to 9 pm IST in India. This will help in putting a break in the rise of the coronavirus transmission in the country by a huge amount. Currently, the COVID-19 positive cases in our country amount to 312 with the maximum number of cases recorded in Maharashtra (63 as of March 21).

Janta Curfew Rules

Avoid stepping out of the house until extremely necessary

Elders who are above the age of 60 years should stay inside the house

The whole nation of India is appealed to observe Janta Curfew on March 22 to cause a huge blow to the transmission curve of the virus

5-minute appreciation of the essential services who continue to work amidst the coronavirus outbreak

Home Quarantine rules

Home quarantine refers to self-imposed quarantine by not stepping outdoors

Any person who has visited overseas and is feeling normal is advised to self-quarantine themselves for 14 days

One must also observe self-quarantine if they have been in close contact with a positive COVID-19 patient

During the period of self-quarantine, if a person feels unwell or experiences fever, shortness of breath, cough, they should consult a physician

One might either visit the physician by stepping out only by wearing masks or can even ask the general practitioner to arrange for the testing at home (in case the system is available in the country)

No visitors should be allowed while one is practising self-quarantine

Stay away from one's family members as much as possible by containing oneself to a single room and using a separate bathroom and bedroom

If within the 14 days one does not develop any symptoms then they are free to practice their normal life without such restrictions.

Section 144 rules - How they will help

Section 144 is a criminal procedure code which orders the people of the state or the country where it is issued, to prohibit a gathering of four or more people. The order had been earlier imposed for security and peace concerns in the country. But this time, it is imposed to avoid the transmission of coronavirus infection among the masses. This would allow people to practise social distancing.

WHO advises the public to practice social distancing to mitigate virus transmission and make the transmission as low as possible. It is advised to maintain a distance of 3 feet between you and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

Safety measures

