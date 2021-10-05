Keratosis Pilaris - Here Are The Symptoms, Causes And Treatment Of This Skin Condition

Keratosis Pilaris is a skin condition that results in the development of small bumps on the upper arms, thighs, cheeks, or buttocks. The skin condition is not infectious and doesn’t usually cause any discomfort or itching. These bumps appear in red, brown, and sometimes in white and skin colour.

According to skin experts, the rough-feeling bumps or pimples are made up of dead skin cells, called Keratin, a hair protein blocked under hair follicles. The blockage results in a small bump on an area where the skin should have grown.

The actual cause of the Keratin formation is not known to dermatologists, however, doctors say that it might be associated with skin conditions like eczema, atopic dermatitis, and a genetic factor, meaning our genes could impact our chances of developing the condition.

Commonly affects Teenagers, adults

It is such a common phenomenon that dermatologists often consider it as a skin condition rather than a disease. The condition is known to worsen during the winters when the skin dries out. It is also common among pregnant women.

Nearly 50 to 80% of teenagers and 40% of adults face the problem at some point of time during their lifespan. Keratosis Pilaris has no cure as it is a genetic skin condition.

However, there are some ways to treat and prevent it from getting worse. It will usually fade away naturally as people reach their 30s. The condition is most commonly witnessed in families with a history of eczema, allergies, and asthma. The skin condition is most common among people with light skin tone or with higher body weight (obesity).

Some of the common symptoms of the skin condition are itchy/dry skin, especially the upper arms, legs, or backside. The irritations cause the bumps to become reddish in colour and noticeable.

Treatments and home remedies

The bumps may be treated with a gentle application of moisturizers, cream, and proper skincare to soothe the itchy and dry skin while improving the skin’s appearance from the rash. However, in severe cases, a skin doctor, or dermatologist may be consulted, who may recommend the following medications:

Microdermabrasion

Chemical peels

Retinol creams.

The skin condition may be cured at home by taking warm baths, exfoliation, applying hydrating lotions, avoiding tight clothes, and using humidifiers.

Actress Yami Gautam shares her experience of Keratosis

The skin condition did not spare popular Bollywood actress Yami Gautam, who recently took to her official Instagram handle and revealed that she had been suffering from the non-curable skin condition. The actress has decided to come to terms with her body and has taken a bold step, given the constant pressure on female actors of the Bollywood industry to look beautiful and perfect all the time.

The actress shared a picture from her photoshoot and said, "I've dealt with it for many years now and today finally, I decided to let go of all my fears and insecurities and found the courage to love and accept my 'flaws' wholeheartedly."

Image: YAMIGAUTAM INSTAGRAM