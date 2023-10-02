Korean Glass Skin: 4 DIY Chia Seed Face Mask Recipes For A Radiant Glow

Quick links:
Korean glass skin is achievable with consistent care routines | Image: iStock
Korean glass skin, the coveted beauty trend known for its luminous and flawless complexion, has captivated beauty enthusiasts worldwide. While a multitude of products promises to deliver the desired translucent glow, there's a simpler, more natural approach – DIY chia seed face masks.
Ideal for hydration and nourishment, this mask is particularly beneficial for those with acne-prone skin due to honey's antibacterial properties. Mix 1 tablespoon of chia seeds with 2 tablespoons of warm water. After the seeds soften (approximately 5 minutes), add 1 tablespoon of honey. Apply the mask to clean, dry skin, leaving it on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing with warm water.
(Korean glass skin achievable with simple, homemade beauty routines | Image: iStock)
Perfect for exfoliation and brightening, this mask is a boon for those with oily skin as yogurt helps absorb excess oil. Combine 1 tablespoon of chia seeds with 2 tablespoons of plain yoghurt. After 5 minutes, apply the mixture to clean, dry skin, gently massaging in circular motions. Leave on for 15-20 minutes, then rinse and pat dry.
A detoxifying and soothing option, this mask is especially suitable for sensitive skin with green tea's anti-inflammatory properties. Mix 1 tablespoon of chia seeds with 2 tablespoons of brewed green tea. After the seeds soften, apply the mask to clean, dry skin, leaving it on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing.
Deeply nourishing and hydrating, this mask is recommended for mature skin, helping to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Combine 1 tablespoon of chia seeds with 1/4 of an avocado, mashed until smooth. Apply the mixture to clean, dry skin, leaving it on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing.
To maximise results, use these masks once or twice a week, ensuring proper cleansing and moisturising afterwards. Additionally, adopting healthy lifestyle habits, such as staying hydrated, maintaining a balanced diet, getting adequate sleep, managing stress, and using sunscreen daily, complements the journey to achieving Korean glass skin. With these natural remedies and lifestyle adjustments, a radiant and glowing complexion is within reach for everyone.