Korean Glass Skin: 4 DIY Chia Seed Face Mask Recipes For A Radiant Glow

Korean glass skin, the coveted beauty trend known for its luminous and flawless complexion, has captivated beauty enthusiasts worldwide. While a multitude of products promises to deliver the desired translucent glow, there's a simpler, more natural approach – DIY chia seed face masks.

2 things you need to know

Chia seeds offer natural hydration and skin nourishment.

DIY masks promote Korean glass skin's radiant, flawless glow.

Chia Seed and Honey Face Mask

Ideal for hydration and nourishment, this mask is particularly beneficial for those with acne-prone skin due to honey's antibacterial properties. Mix 1 tablespoon of chia seeds with 2 tablespoons of warm water. After the seeds soften (approximately 5 minutes), add 1 tablespoon of honey. Apply the mask to clean, dry skin, leaving it on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing with warm water.

(Korean glass skin achievable with simple, homemade beauty routines | Image: iStock)

Chia Seed and Yogurt Face Mask

Perfect for exfoliation and brightening, this mask is a boon for those with oily skin as yogurt helps absorb excess oil. Combine 1 tablespoon of chia seeds with 2 tablespoons of plain yoghurt. After 5 minutes, apply the mixture to clean, dry skin, gently massaging in circular motions. Leave on for 15-20 minutes, then rinse and pat dry.

Chia Seed and Green Tea Face Mask

A detoxifying and soothing option, this mask is especially suitable for sensitive skin with green tea's anti-inflammatory properties. Mix 1 tablespoon of chia seeds with 2 tablespoons of brewed green tea. After the seeds soften, apply the mask to clean, dry skin, leaving it on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing.

Chia Seed and Avocado Face Mask

Deeply nourishing and hydrating, this mask is recommended for mature skin, helping to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Combine 1 tablespoon of chia seeds with 1/4 of an avocado, mashed until smooth. Apply the mixture to clean, dry skin, leaving it on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing.

To maximise results, use these masks once or twice a week, ensuring proper cleansing and moisturising afterwards. Additionally, adopting healthy lifestyle habits, such as staying hydrated, maintaining a balanced diet, getting adequate sleep, managing stress, and using sunscreen daily, complements the journey to achieving Korean glass skin. With these natural remedies and lifestyle adjustments, a radiant and glowing complexion is within reach for everyone.