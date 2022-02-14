Lassa Fever: What Is Lassa Virus And Fever? What Are Its Symptoms & Precautions?

As the world continues to deal with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, three people in the United Kingdom were recently diagnosed with Lassa fever, out of which one died on Friday, February 11.

As per reports, this fever is an acute viral hemorrhagic illness caused by the Lassa virus, and people usually become infected with this virus through exposure to food or household items contaminated with urine or faeces of infected rats. The name 'Lassa' was given to this virus after a small town in Nigeria where the first such cases were detected.

Majority infected with Lassa virus make a quick recovery, whereas many are asymptomatic and remain undiagnosed. Only a few get infected severely.

What are the symptoms of Lassa fever?

Symptoms after 1 to 3 weeks of exposure.

Mild fever, fatigue, weakness, and headache.

Serious symptoms include bleeding, difficulty breathing, vomiting, facial swelling, pain in the chest, back, and abdomen, and shock.

Death in a few cases, after two weeks of symptoms, usually due to multi-organ failure.

The only way to avoid getting infected by Lassa virus is to avoid contact with rats and maintain hygiene. It can also spread through an infected person’s bodily fluids or through mucous membranes such as the eyes, nose, or mouth. There is no vaccine for the disease as of now.