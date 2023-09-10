Lemon To Grape Juice : 7 Home-made Remedies To Treat Constipation

Constipation is a common ailment that can leave you feeling uncomfortable and sluggish. While it's often caused by consuming greasy and oily foods, the good news is that there are natural remedies you can try at home to alleviate this issue. One of the most effective and delicious ways to combat constipation is by indulging in homemade juices seasoned with a dash of spices. Let's explore some of these refreshing concoctions that can keep your digestive system running smoothly.

2 things you need to know

Homemade juices aid digestion and relieve constipation effectively.

Incorporating natural ingredients like ginger and fruits promotes digestive health.

Prune Juice

Prune juice has long been hailed as a natural remedy for constipation. Wash 5-6 prunes and blend them with half a teaspoon of honey, half a teaspoon of cumin powder, and a cup of water. Sip on this classic constipation buster for relief.

(Prune juice is a natural remedy for constipation | Image: iStock)

Apple Juice

Begin your day with the crisp and invigorating taste of apple juice. To prepare it, wash, chop, and remove the seeds from two apples. Blend them together with half a teaspoon of fennel powder and half a cup of water. Enjoy this fibre-packed elixir fresh from the blender.

Grape Juice

Grapes, whether green or black, are packed with antioxidants and natural sugars that aid in digestion. Simply wash a bunch of grapes, blend them with half an inch of ginger, and add half a cup of water. Serve this sweet and tangy concoction fresh, with a pinch of black salt for an extra burst of flavour.

(Grapes are packed with antioxidants and natural sugars that aid in digestion | Image: Shutterstock)

Orange Juice

Oranges are not only delicious but also high in fibre and vitamin C. Extract the juice from two oranges using a juicer and enjoy it fresh with a pinch of black salt. This citrusy delight will keep your digestive system in top shape.

Lemon Juice

Lemon juice is known for its detoxifying properties. Mix half a lemon juice with a cup of warm water, one teaspoon of honey, and half a teaspoon of cumin powder. Stir well and sip on this zesty cleanser for a refreshing way to kickstart your morning.

Pear Juice

Pears are gentle on the stomach and contain essential nutrients. Wash, cut, and remove the pith from two pears, then blend them with two tablespoons of lemon juice. Serve this nutrient-rich pear juice fresh with a pinch of black salt.

Cherry Juice

Cherries are both sweet and tart, making them a delightful choice for battling constipation. Wash a cup of berries, remove the seeds, and blend them with two teaspoons of lime juice, half a cup of water, and a pinch of black salt.

Health experts recommend drinking one cup of these homemade juices every day on an empty stomach for the best results.