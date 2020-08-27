LG Unveils Battery-powered Air Purifier Face Mask Amid COVID-19; Here's How It Works

LG Electronics on August 27 officially announced a ‘convenient’ PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier face mask in a bid to make life ‘safer’ amid the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic. The smart portable face mask uses a pair of replaceable filters, similar to LG’s range of air purifiers for the home, pairing them with battery-powered fans to help easy breathing. The new electronic face mask is touted to help address the short supply of disposable masks and provide fresh, clean air booth indoors and outdoors.

Announced ahead of IFA 2020, the wearable air purifier is designed to replace the ‘inconsistent’ homemade masks worn by some people, as well as the disposable masks. According to LG’s press note, the company created the new category to deliver a new level of portable protection. The company informed that the LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier will be available starting in the fourth quarter in select markets.

The new generation mask comes with Dual Fans and patented Respiratory Sensor, which will help detect the cycle and volume of the wearer’s breath and also adjust the dual three-speed fans accordingly. The company said that the fans automatically speed up to assist air intake and slow down to reduce resistance when exhaling to make breathing effortless.

The press note read, “Ergonomically designed based on extensive facial shape analysis, LG PuriCare Wearable fits snugly on the user’s face to minimize air leakage around the nose and chin. The design also makes it possible to wear the unit comfortably for hours on end”.

'Environmentally responsible solution'

The device is ‘efficient’ and ‘lightweight’ and comes with 820mAh battery that will offer up to eight hours of operation in low mode and two hours on high. Additionally, LG’s ‘innovative personal air solution’ comes with a case that helps maintain hygiene between uses. It is also equipped with UV-LED lights that will kill harmful germs.

Furthermore, the ‘one-of-a-kind’ case can even charge the mask and send a notification the LG ThinQ mobile app when the filters need to be replaced for peak performance. The company informed that every component of the LG PuriCare Wearable, from filters to the ear straps, is replaceable, recyclable and is an environmentally responsible solution.

Dan Song, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company said, “The PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier is an exciting addition to our growing lineup of products designed to deliver meaningful health and hygiene benefits. At a time when consumers are seeking ways to make life safer and more convenient, it’s important that we’re able to offer solutions that add measurable value”.

(Image credits: LG/Website)

