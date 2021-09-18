Links Between Inflammation And Pancreatic Cancer Development Resolved: Study

Researchers at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center reveal that pancreatic cells demonstrate an adaptive response to recurrent inflammatory episodes that initially protects against tissue damage but can promote tumour growth in the presence of mutant KRAS.

The scientists showed that mutant Kirsten Rat Sarcoma Viral Oncogene Homologue (KRAS), which is prevalent in nearly all pancreatic tumours, promotes this adaptive response, by putting selective pressure on the cancer-causing mutation.

"We discovered that a single transitory inflammatory event induced long-term transcriptome and epigenetic reprogramming of epithelial cells," said Andrea Viale, MD, assistant professor of Genomic Medicine. "KRAS mutations can be acquired early to limit tissue damage in the setting of repeated pancreatitis, suggesting the existence of a strong evolutionary pressure to select mutated cells and providing a possible explanation for the nearly universal presence of mutant KRAS in pancreatic cancers," the researchers write.

Identification of link between inflammation and cancer

In a model system of inducible KRAS-driven pancreatic cancer, the researchers induced transitory inflammation. Inflammation generated pathogenic alterations in pancreatic cells in a short period of time, but these changes went away within a week. However, activation of KRAS months after the inflammation was resolved resulted in faster tumour formation than controls, implying that inflammation causes long-term alterations in epithelial cells that collaborate with mutant KRAS to promote cancer development.

The deep molecular examination of epithelial cells, after a single inflammatory event, revealed significant reprogramming of gene expression and epigenetic regulation, lasting long after the repair of tissue damage. The researchers called this phenomenon 'epithelial memory'. This cellular reprogramming stimulated cell survival, proliferation, and embryonic development pathways, which are identical to cancer formation pathways.

During repeated pancreatitis, epithelial memory allows for quick reaction to reduce tissue damage

Inflammation-induced cellular reprogramming aided the acquisition of Acinar-to-ductal metaplasia (ADM), a reversible process in which pancreatic acinar cells take on ductal cell characteristics. Acinar cells are in charge of manufacturing and secreting digestive enzymes, whereas ductal cells are in charge of delivering them to the small intestine. ADM, which arises in response to pancreatic injury, is thought to be a precursor to pancreatic cancer.

Repeated inflammatory bouts resulted in the quick and broad emergence of ADM with limited evidence of cellular damage in the context of epithelial memory, suggesting that cellular reprogramming shields the pancreas from an accumulation of tissue damage. These data further show that ADM is an adaptive response to inflammation rather than a cancer precursor condition.

KRAS mutations have been found in the past to cause and stabilise ADM. The researchers found that inducing mutant KRAS during repeated inflammations resulted in more dramatic ADM with little tissue damage. As a result, the scientists expect that cells that are inflamed will have a high positive selection for KRAS mutations or other changes that induce ADM and limit damage accumulation.

The research team is now trying to come up with ways to activate ADM in the pancreas while avoiding the selective pressure that mutant KRAS faces. If successful, the research could lead to new pancreatitis treatments as well as the prevention of pancreatic cancer.

(Image: Shutterstock)