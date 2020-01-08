List Of Phobias Which Were Discovered In The Year 2019; Check It Out!

Phobia is generally defined as an irrational fear about something that's unlikely to cause harm in normal situations. Some common fears that the world has seen until now (as surveyed in 1998 and published in the British Journal of Psychiatry) includes fear of enclosed spaces (Claustrophobia), fear of insects (Entomophobia), fear of needles (Trypanophobia), and fear of flying (Pteromerhanophobia) to name a few.

Here are five of the new entries in the world of phobias that you might be surprised to know about. (Source: Dr Sapna Bangar, Head, Mpower - The Centre, Mumbai)

List of phobias that were discovered recently

Eco-anxiety

Eco-anxiety refers to the fear of the unknown consequences because of the unforeseen and unexpected climate change. Few youngsters were observed to undergo full-fledged panic attacks just by the thought of global warming and the possibility of the natural resources getting emptied.

Carbophobia

As the name indicates it is the fear of carbs i.e. carbohydrates. With the increasing level of all sort of new-age diets and the peer pressure to look a certain way, people have started developing a fear of carbohydrates.

Editiovultaphobia

Editiovultaphobia refers to the fear and the panic attacks that occur when somebody thinks that he/she is in constant scrutiny of social media and in peer pressure. It's the thought of being in constant fear of being judged by everybody.

Nomophobia

The fear of being without your mobile device thinking about all the calls and messages you would get during that time is what Nomophobia refers to. The anxiety and the profuse sweating one might get fearing about the fact that you have forgotten your phone at your home, then you might be the among the ones suffering from nomophobia.

Food neophobia

This phobia is not for the foodies, as food neophobia refers to the fear of trying out new food items. This is prominently seen in young children. Food neophobia differs from fussy eating and is not the same.

