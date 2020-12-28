People With Long COVID-19 May Have Symptoms Like 'strange' Fish Smell, Burning

Patients of Long COVID and healthcare workers are reporting a new set of symptoms known as parosmia, which means the distortion of the sense of smell. In a report published on December 27 by SKY, patients that recovered from the COVID-19 reported ‘strange odours’ and mysterious smells such as the strong smell of fish, Sulphur, and unique, sickly sweet odours several months post-recovery that indicated long term impact on their neurotransmitter and sensory nerves. Ear, nose and throat (ENT) surgeon Professor Nirmal Kumar reportedly called the new symptoms as ‘very unique’ as well as a strange medical condition that he had associated rarely with a disease.

The president of ENT UK told SKY that the symptom was so widely reported among many long COVID survivors that he has now urged the Public Health England to include it in the official list. Moreover, Prof Kumar was the first to identify the symptom anosmia, the loss of smell back in March as a COVID-19 symptom along with the other symptoms such as cough, fever, and sneezing. There is an increased incidence in both healthcare workers, and in young people because of exposure to the coronavirus that shocks the nervous system, and the nerves in impacted individuals stop functioning properly, he told SKY.

Read: Anthony Fauci Agrees With Joe Biden That 'darkest Days' Of COVID-19 Is Yet To Come

Read: COVID-19:11 UK Returnees Found Infected In Mumbai Since Nov 25

What is the sign of Parosmia?

According to Prof Kumar, the patients that have recovered from COVID might experience olfactory hallucinations in course of their recovery. The symptom Parosmia is categorised when the patients feel a sense of smell distortions, which is mostly unpleasant and can range from bitter, sweet odour to a strange smell of fish that can continue for weeks or months. This is because the coronavirus has been identified as the "neurotropic virus” which affects the nerves in the brain that control the sense of smell. However, Kumar told SKY that basis his research on the report of symptoms fro thousands of long COVID patients, the symptoms strike other nerves in the body too, but primarily attacks the patient’s neurotransmitters that send signals to the brain.

Other symptoms associated with Parosmia

Patients that reported parosmia also complained about the hallucinations, sleep disturbances, and alterations in hearing capacity along with loss sense of taste and smell for weeks altogether. Many patients across London reported strange smells such as of ‘Bins’ and ‘burning sulphur’. Patients with milder symptoms reported sour taste in food and lesser tasting capacity for the dishes that they previously enjoyed the most. Among some patients that reported Parosmia, reports of strange taste such as digging into the raw onion were reported.

Read: China Sentences Lawyer Who Reported On Outbreak To 4 Years

Read: South Korea Reports First Case Of COVID-19 Variant Linked To Rapid Spread In UK