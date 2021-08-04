Long-lasting COVID Symptoms Rare In Children; Recovery Within A Week: Lancet Study

A UK study recently published by The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health journal states long-lasting Covid symptoms are rare in children. It says that most children who develop COVID-19 symptoms recover after six days. The study adds that the number who experience symptoms beyond four weeks is low. The study was based on data reported through a smartphone app by parents and carers. The data was collected based on a detailed description of COVID-19 illness in symptomatic school-aged children between September 1, 2020, and February 22, 2021.

Around 1,734 children developed symptoms of COVID-19 and received a positive PCR test result close to the onset of symptoms. Their symptoms were reported regularly until they were healthy and COVID free. On average, the children were unwell for six days and had an average of 3 symptoms in the first week of getting sick with the virus. This again proved that the virus tends to be mild in children and also that they recover quicker than adults. The study said, “The primary outcome was illness duration and symptom burden in children who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and in matched children who tested negative, assessed overall as well as for younger and older children. Additionally, we assessed individual symptom prevalence and duration, hospital presentation, and the prevalence of prolonged illness duration.”

Adults experience a prolonged illness after COVID infection

The research also depicted that some adults experience a prolonged illness after COVID-19 infection. This was described as 'long-COVID'. The term is used for cases in which the symptoms go on for four weeks or longer than that. Professor Emma Duncan, the lead author of the study from King's College London, said that it was reassuring that the number of children experiencing long-lasting COVID-19 symptoms is low. As per reports, a small number of children did experience long illness with COVID-19 and that the study validated the experiences of these children and their families.

The study also cited they acknowledge that symptoms were proxy-reported rather than directly ascertained and that “current or previous symptoms experienced by contributors might also influence their proxy-reporting.” Another limitation of the study is that only children who had an adult around who was participating in the COVID Symptom Study were able to participate as well, and this may have caused bias participation in the study towards demographic groups.

