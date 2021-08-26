Lung Ailment Develops Into Chronic Illness Long After Virus Clears, Researchers Find

Research by the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis has found that viral respiratory illness turns chronic with the deadliest symptoms emerging after the virus has cleared from the body. This could be attributed to some of the destructive mechanisms that are onset post the viral clearance that turns infection into the chronic illness in the organ. This could lead to intense damage to the lungs or prove fatal for the patient. “After an initial bout of COVID-19, for example, some people struggle with a persistent cough, difficulty breathing, and shortness of breath — signs of ongoing lung disease,” researchers at Washington University School of Medicine said in the study.

Furthermore, they added, that scientists have actually found a clue to just how lung damage develops in a patient after the recovery from a lung infection. Scientists conducted a clinical trial on the mice and found that the lung infection triggered the protein called IL-33. This protein is responsible for mucus production and inflammation in the lungs of the infected patient. An expression of IL-33 is needed by the stem cells in the lung to overgrow into air spaces, causing infection to prolong. Scientists found that while there were several points of intervention to curb the infection, there was notably chronic lung damage.

“Vaccines, antivirals, antibody therapies are all helpful, but they are not a solution for people who are already on the road to progressive disease,” said senior author Michael J. Holtzman, MD, the Selma and Herman Seldin Professor of Medicine and a professor of cell biology and physiology in the release by the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

“We’ve gotten better at taking care of the acute illness due to COVID-19, but what happens after that initial injury phase is still a major obstacle to a better outcome. At this point, we are also faced with tens of millions of people who already had an infection, and a high percentage of them are having long-term disease, especially with respiratory symptoms. We don’t have a treatment that can correct the problem,” he added.

Researcher study mice infected with Sendai virus (SeV)

To establish the findings, study author Kangyun Wu, PhD, an instructor in medicine along with Holtzman and his colleagues, conducted trials on the mice infected with Sendai virus (SeV) or the hemagglutinating virus of Japan (HJV). This RNA virus causes respiratory infections in animals much like that in humans. Scientists compared the infected lung tissues of the mice that contracted SeV with the lungs of the uninfected mice.

It was found that the SeV strands replicated rigorously within the organ spreading to the air sacks. While the AT2 cells remain intact to the lung's air sacks, basal cells transform to the mucus-producing cells and the other cells draw the immune cells into the lungs causing congestion resulting in inflammation-causing shortness of breath or difficulty in breathing. Further research indicated that this mechanism was flared by the protein IL-33 that takes a very detrimental role during the infection. As a result of this, the patient most often is left with post-viral lung damage, that turns into chronic.