Magnets, A Better Alternative To Control Prosthetic Limbs Over Electromyography: MIT Study

One of the greatest challenges for people who have prosthetic limbs is to control the prosthesis to have a natural limb movement. Generally, the electromyography technique, a way of recording electrical activity from the muscles, is used to control the prosthetic limbs, but this provides very limited control. And so to provide an alternative approach, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have developed a strategy where after inserting small magnetic beads into muscle tissue within the amputated residuum, that can precisely measure the length of a muscle as it contracts, and this feedback can be relayed to a bionic prosthesis within milliseconds.

According to a new study appearing in Science Robotics, the researchers have tested their new strategy, called magnetomicrometry (MM), which showed that it can provide fast and accurate muscle measurements in animals. They hope to test the approach in people with amputation within the next few years.

Hugh Herr, a professor of media arts and sciences, head of the Biomechatronics Group in the Media Lab, and the senior author of the paper, said, "Our hope is that MM will replace electromyography as the dominant way to link the peripheral nervous system to bionic limbs. And we have that hope because of the high signal quality that we get from MM, and the fact that it's minimally invasive and has a low regulatory hurdle and cost".

The lead author of the study is Cameron Taylor, an MIT postdoc and some of the other authors include MIT postdoc Shriya Srinivasan, MIT graduate student Seong Ho Yeon, Brown University professor of ecology and evolutionary biology Thomas Roberts, and Brown postdoc Mary Kate O'Donnell.

Muscel length measurement

The existing prosthetic devices use electromyography (EMG) to provide information only about muscles’ electrical activity, not their length or speed.

Taylor said, “When you use control based on EMG, you're looking at an intermediate signal. You’re seeing what the brain is telling the muscle to do, but not what the muscle is actually doing".

According to the research study, the new MIT strategy is based on the idea that if sensors could measure what muscles are doing, those measurements would offer more precise control of a prosthesis. To achieve, that, the researchers decided to insert pairs of magnets into muscles. By measuring how the magnets move relative to one another, the researchers can calculate how much the muscles are contracting and the speed of contraction.

Herr and Taylor's discovery

Herr and Taylor had developed an algorithm two years ago that greatly reduced the amount of time needed for sensors to determine the positions of small magnets embedded in the body. This helped them to overcome one of the major hurdles to using MM to control prostheses, which was the long lag-time for such measurements.

The researchers tested their algorithm’s ability to track magnets inserted in the calf muscles of turkeys. The magnetic beads they used were 3 millimeters in diameter and were inserted at least 3 centimeters apart — if placed closer than that, the magnets would migrate toward each other.

When an array of magnetic sensors were placed on the outside of the legs, the researchers found that they were able to determine the position of the magnets with a precision of 37 microns (about the width of a human hair), as they moved the turkeys’ ankle joints. These measurements could be obtained within three milliseconds.

Herr said, “With magnetomicrometry, we’re directly measuring the length and speed of the muscle. Through mathematical modeling of the entire limb, we can compute target positions and speeds of the prosthetic joints to be controlled, and then a simple robotic controller can control those joints.”

Future study on muscle control

In the coming years, the researchers would conduct a research study on human patients who have amputations below the knee. They envision that the sensors used to control the prosthetic limbs could be placed on clothing, attached to the surface of the skin, or affixed to the outside of a prosthesis.

Herr said, “Essentially the magnets and the exoskeleton act as an artificial muscle that will amplify the output of the biological muscles in the stroke-impaired limb. It’s like the power steering that’s used in automobiles”.

He added, "Another advantage of the MM approach is that it is minimally invasive. Once inserted in the muscle, the beads could remain in place for a lifetime without needing to be replaced".

