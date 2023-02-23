Malayalam Actress Subi Dies Of Acute Liver Failure; Know All About This Chronic Disease

Malayalam actress Subi Suresh passed away on Wednesday (February 22) due to acute liver failure. As per reports, she was suffering from a lot of liver issues before. In some of her previous interviews, the actress revealed that she did not take care of her eating habits and had an undisciplined lifestyle. She was only 42.

There are a lot of cases of acute liver failures in youngsters which have popped up nowadays. Therefore, we are here with some information that you need to have about this chronic disease.

What is acute liver failure?

Acute liver failure, also known as fulminant hepatic failure, occurs when multiple cells in liver die. As a result, one's liver stops performing its basic functions like flushing out alcohol and drugs from blood, keeping body's immune system intact. Liver failure is a life threatening emergency and requires immediate medical attention.

What are the causes of acute liver failure?

Acute Liver Failure occurs due to many diseases including metabolic or vascular disorders, fatty liver, liver cirrhosis, Hepatitis B, hemochromatosis, Hepatitis C, among a few. It can also happen due to over consumption of alcohol. Apart from them, overdose of a few types of drugs is also a big reason for acute liver failure.

What are the symptoms for acute liver failure?

Although the symtoms of liver failure may vary, we are listing a few prominent ones.

Vomiting blood

Blood in the stool

Extreme tiredness

Jaundice

Loss of appetite

Extreme weakness

What is the treatment for acute liver failure?

In the case of chronic liver failure, hepatologists might ask you to make changes in lifestyle and diet. Meanwhile, in acute liver failure, blood-sugar monitoring, medications like laxatives are a few options. However, in both the cases, doctor can recommend a liver transplant depending on the severity of the condition.