Male Contraceptive Pills DMAU And 11b-MNTDC Show Promising Results In New Study

A new study shows the invention of two experimental contraceptive pills for men which succeed in suppressing the testosterone level of the subjects. The study with the drugs DMAU and 11b-MNTDC claims the pills show no undesirable side effects. The study is to be presented at the Endoctrine’s annual meeting in Atlanta.

The lead researcher of the study, Tamar Jacobsohn, from the Contraceptive Development Program at the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, said that the options available for male contraceptives were limited to vasectomy and condoms, compared to the array of options available for women. Talking about the research, he said that the development of a practical, reversible male contraceptive will not only improve reproductive options but will play a major role in avoiding unintended pregnancy. “This will allow men to have an increasingly active role in family planning," he said.

“Men’s positive effect in the clinical trials and high reliability of acceptabilty for the male pill should serve to excite the public about the male birth control being potentially available in the coming decades,” Tamar Jacobsohn said.

Lowering testosterone levels show undesirable side effects. However, most men in the study were willing to continue with the two drugs. This suggested that the pills were effective and the side effects were not major.

What did the study find?

In the two Phase-1 trials, the clinical experiment contained 96 participants. In each trial, the men were assigned to take 2 or 4 pills of active drug or placebo daily for 28 days. The study found that after a period of 7 days the testosterone levels dropped and maintained at a certain level which was the normal range ( 300 to 1,000 nanograms per deciliter). 75% of the men who took the active drug said that they might be willing to use the drug in the future compared to the 46.6% who took Placebo.

There was no significant difference in the willingness to continue the two drugs or thoughts on the side effects amongst the men.

According to World Health Organization’s estimates from 2017, 214 million women of reproductive age in developing countries have unmet contraceptive needs. They found out that among the reasons were restrictions on the access to contraception in the area, a limit to the number of options, a fear of experiencing negative side effects, and resistance based on culture or religion. They also face discrimination on the basis of gender.

