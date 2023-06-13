Man Sought Hard Medicine To Avoid Stroke; Doctor's Prescription Goes Viral

Why you're reading this: An unhealthy lifestyle can lead to severe health problems causing the utmost trouble to a person. The long working hours pose significant risks of cardiovascular diseases, chronic fatigue, stress, depressive state, anxiety, and poor sleep quality, among others. As people seek medication for solutions to their lifestyle-led health problems, doctors have kept on insisting to follow healthier habits for long-term benefits instead of taking medicines that give quick relief. On Saturday (June 10), Dr Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist, shared a prescription in which he recommended 'six pills' to a 35-year-old man who sought hard medicine to avoid stroke.

Unhealthy lifestyles are the leading cause of severe ailments

The 35-year-old who consulted Dr Sudhir wanted him to prescribe hard medicine to prevent stroke

Dr Sudhir prescribed him 'six pills' that are easily available and can benefit him in the long-term

Here're the 'six pills'

Dr Sudhir shared the image of a prescription on Twitter and wrote in the caption, "35-yr old consulted me today, as he wanted me to prescribe aspirin pill to prevent stroke. His father aged 60 had recently suffered from a stroke (paralysis), and he was concerned about his higher risk of getting a stroke in future. Instead of one pill (aspirin), I prescribed "6 pills" (mentioned in the recommendations section of my prescription)."

In the recommendation section of the prescription, the doctor's first pill was regular sleep of seven to eight hours. The remaining five pills were brisk walking for 30 to 40 minutes, complete abstinence from alcohol, reduce stress, adopting a healthy diet, and reduced work hours.

'Reduce working hours by 50%"

Once the image of the prescription written by Dr Sudhir went viral on social media networks, a Twitter user asked, “Hi Doctor, I am 37-year-old, into a corporate job, current working hours from past 6 months are more than 16-17 hours, have to give non-stop coverage for all global regions, I recently did BP check, it’s 150/90 and 84 min. Please advise next steps."

In response to the man suffering from high blood pressure and stress, the doctor said, "1. Reduce working hours by 50%, and ensure an unemployed person gets a job (whose job you are doing in addition to yours). (+follow other advice from the pinned post on my timeline)."

The doctor's advice of cutting work hours resonated with thousands of people who were dealing with high stress due to the nature of their job. The Twitter user identified as Harshal was also quick to follow Dr Sudhir's advice. In a follow-up tweet, he said, "Thank you for the suggestion, I have quit the job now because it was getting very toxic at the top. Left at my best high because I told my boss I can't be available on a weekend and then she said, she will have to find a replacement and I quit immediately after it." Dr Sudhir replied, "Great decision."