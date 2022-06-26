Mansukh Mandaviya Participates In 'Fit India, Healthy India' Cycle Rally In TN's Chennai

As part of the Centre's Fit India initiative, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya flagged off and participated in the 'Fit India, Healthy India' cycle rally in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on June 26. Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister informed that he enjoyed cycling with youngsters on the occasion.

"Ride as much or as little, as long or as short as you feel, but ride," the Union Health Minister wrote in his tweet.

Flagged off the 'Fit India, Healthy India' Cycle rally at Chepauk, Chennai.



Enjoyed cycling with youngsters on the occasion. pic.twitter.com/Vh49SZOg7Y — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) June 26, 2022

Earlier, on June 3, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur participated in the nationwide 'Fit India Freedom Rider Cycle Rally' and cycled a 7.5 km long path in Delhi along with 750 other young cyclists to mark World Bicycle Day.

"Cycling can play the biggest role in the Fit India campaign. On World Bicycle Day, we are giving a clear message that everyone should make cycling a part of their daily life. Cycling will keep you healthy and help build a clean India," the Union Minister had said.

'Fitness Pledge' and Centre's Fit India initiative

According to the Fit India website, the Fit India Movement is an all-Indian initiative that promotes physical activity and sports as integral parts of a healthy lifestyle. On 29 August 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the Fit India Movement at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi.

The campaign has a "Fitness Pledge" that reads, "I promise to myself that I will devote time for physical activity and sports every day and I will encourage my family members and neighbours to be physically fit and make India a fit nation."

Many other initiatives have been taken under the Fit India banner even at the school level like the Fit India Quiz. The Fit India Quiz is set to be the nation's first-ever schoolchildren's fitness and sports quiz. Every State and UT in the nation will be represented in the quiz, which will involve a combination of online and broadcast rounds. The quiz format has been created in a way that gives school students from across the country the chance to compete against one another in terms of their knowledge of sports and fitness.

(With inputs from ANI)