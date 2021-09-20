'Masked Face': New Parkinson's Symptom That Eats Facial Expression Of Patients

Parkinson’s disease has checked the list of diseases that are being taken seriously by the medical fraternity. It is an illness that affects the brain parts, making them impaired eventually and also attacks the nervous system resulting in tremors. Among many symptoms that are considered signs of the illness, a new symptom called ‘masked face’ is also being considered as a tracker of Parkinson’s in people.

The ‘masked face’ symptom

As per a report by The Science Times, this new sign of Parkinson’s makes the face of a patient expressionless. The patient can reportedly be identified if he has unconsiderable facial expressions like frowning or smiling and may even appear depressed or angry. As per James Beck, Chief Scientific Officer of the Parkinson's Foundation, a patient might experience ‘masked face’ even if he does not intend to.

He suggested that people should consult his doctor about screening for Parkinson's disease if they are told that they looks serious, mad, or depressed even when they feel fine. Besides, those who are targets of the ‘masked face’ also have reduced eye blinking, stated media reports.

Other signs and symptoms

The most notable forms of Parkinson’s symptoms are stiff muscles, slow movement, and tremors. Insomnia and loss of sense of smell are also observable ones. Moreover, the patient is also likely to undergo changes in speech and may speak quickly, softly or even hesitate before talking. On the other hand, writing habits also tend to change as the practice becomes difficult and becomes smaller than usual.

Since the illness causes loss of nerve cells, which are essential for transferring messages from the nervous system to the brain, the patient becomes more vulnerable to loss of balance and hence falling. The person might also experience problems with memory along with an increased threat of anxiety and depression.

Who are the most vulnerable?

Media reports suggest that men are more likely to be diagnosed with Parkinson’s as compared to women. Reportedly, one in every 20 people experiences some of Parkinson's symptoms below the age of 40. Besides, one in every 500 people is affected by this illness in the UK that houses over 145,000 patients.

(IMAGE: UNSPLASH)