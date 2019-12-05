Mental Health: 3 Most Effective Ways To Deal With Loneliness

No person on the planet has not felt lonely at least once in his life. This is a universal emotion but every individual feels differently. While one might want a companion to hang out with, the other could be coping up with the loss of near and dear ones. Many artists have created songs, stories and dialogues, speaking about the effects that loneliness cause.

Understanding loneliness

According to a leading American magazine, there are two different types of loneliness. The first one is called social isolation, where people who feel alone because of the lack of friends, or family support. The second one is subjective loneliness. This category of people have close connections but tend to lack understanding or support by them. Though they have good friends, they feel lonely.

What are the effects of loneliness on health?

No matter what category of loneliness you fall under, there are negative impacts associated with both, according to research published by Brigham Young University and Boston’s Bringham and Women’s Hospital. Besides, another research revealed that lack of close friends and family and interaction with them bear a risk which is similar to smoking 15 cigarettes in a day. Moreover, another study revealed that both types of loneliness can cause a 30% increase in the risk of premature death.

The renowned psychologist Holt Lunstad said that this underlying risk is higher than the risk caused by obesity, air pollution as well as physical inactivity. Research at UCLA showed that loneliness can raise inflammation in the body. It suppresses the immune system’s ability to fight germs. When lonely, one resorts to risky behaviours including consuming drugs, chain-smoking, binge eating and excessively drinking. Furthermore, it can give birth to depression. On the other hand, people who are happier and live with their close ones tend to stay active, work out regularly and have a good sleep.

Overcoming loneliness

Some people accept the fact that they feel lonely, whereas others go with clear denial, according to an American magazine. It also revealed that it is normal to feel unhappy due to the lack of a meaningful relationship. Also, when one experiences social rejection, he/she should come up and confront it.

