Mental Health Amid COVID-19: The Do's And Don'ts, With Success Coach Anand Chulani - WATCH

In the past one and a half year, our world has flipped upside down owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. From interacting with people face-to-face, we have now moved down to talking to our near and dear ones virtually. Amid a nationwide lockdown that has shifted our major tasks online and has locked us in our shell at home, people are now finding it hard to converse, to share our realities with other people in the present world - which is way different from the reality that existed before the COVID-19 pandemic.

In these tough times, many of you might be missing your old selves, and numerous questions might be popping up in your head like - Are you the only one going through this mental trauma? Will you ever be able to go back to the life that existed before the pandemic? However, various reasons might be stopping you from seeking the help you need and deserve and from seeking some answers to your questions.

In order to help you in these tough times, we, at Republic Media Network held a session with Motivational Speaker and Success coach Anand Chulani who answers some questions on Mental Health during COVID-19.

You can also watch the full video here- https://youtu.be/UBfAQWbqje4

(Credit-Unplash)