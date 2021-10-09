Middle-aged People With Iron Deficiency At High Risk Of Developing Heart Illnesses: Study

The latest study revealed that by averting iron deficiency, around 10% of new coronary heart disease occurrences which usually happen within a decade after middle age, could be prevented. The study's results were released in the European Society of Cardiology's journal 'ESC Heart Failure'. Citing the study author, Dr. Benedikt Schrage of the University Heart and Vasculature Centre Hamburg, Germany, ANI reported, “This was an observational study and we cannot conclude that iron deficiency causes heart disease. However, evidence is growing that there is a link and these findings provide the basis for further research to confirm the results."

Earlier studies have revealed a connection of iron deficiency to adverse outcomes in individuals with cardiovascular illnesses such as heart failure, including hospitalisations and death. Meanwhile, in the studies, it was shown that the intravenous iron treatment has significantly improved symptoms, functional ability, as well as quality of life in patients who were experiencing heart failure and iron deficiency registered in the FAIR-HF trial. The FAIR-HF 2 trial is examining the effect of intravenous iron supplementation upon the risk of mortality in individuals with heart failure, based on these findings.

Research on Iron deficiency in middle age

While the focus of this latest study was to see if the link between iron deficiency and outcomes was also seen in the general public, a total number of 12,164 people from three European population-based groups were involved in the study. The average age of the group was 59, while nearly 55% of the population consisted of women. Cardiovascular risk components as well as comorbidities like smoking, overweight, diabetes, and cholesterol were evaluated during the initial study via a complete clinical examination that included blood samples.

Participants involved in the research were categorised as iron deficient or not, based on two interpretations. The first category involved absolute iron deficiency, which only contains stored iron (ferritin); while, the second category contained functional iron insufficiency, which comprised both stored iron (ferritin) and iron in circulation for utilisation by the body (transferrin).

According to Dr. Schrage, the conventional method of determining iron status is absolute iron deficiency, but it ignores circulating iron. On the other hand, the functional definition is much more precise since it incorporates both measurements and identifies individuals with sufficient storage but insufficient circulation to allow the body to operate normally.

Occurrences of coronary heart disease and stroke in the participants, as well as cardiovascular disease mortality, were tracked during the research. After adjustments for age, gender, smoking, cholesterol, blood pressure, diabetes, body mass index, as well as inflammation, the researchers looked at the link between iron deficiency and acute coronary heart disease, stroke, and cardiovascular mortality.

Findings of the research

At the beginning of the study, 60% of the patients had absolute iron insufficiency, while 64% had functional iron deficiency. Over an average follow-up for 13.3 years, there were around 2,212 fatalities which comprise 18.2% of the population, out of which a total of 573 people (4.7%) died as a result of cardiovascular disease. Coronary heart disease was identified in 1,033 (8.5%) and stroke was observed in 766 (6.3%) individuals.

When compared to those who did not have functional iron insufficiency, people with functional iron deficiency were linked to a 24% high risk of heart disease, 26% increased risk of cardiovascular mortality, and a 12% greater risk of all-cause death rates. While absolute iron insufficiency linked with 20% increased risk of coronary heart disease, was compared to no absolute iron deficiency, there were no links found between iron status and stroke occurrence.

The population attributable fraction was evaluated, which calculates the fraction of occurrence of the diseases which could have been averted in 10 years if every individual had no risk of iron deficiency from the beginning. Age, gender, smoking, cholesterol, blood pressure, diabetes, BMI, and inflammation were all factored into the analysis. Functional iron deficiency was responsible for 5.4% of all fatalities, 11.7 % of cardiovascular mortality, and 10.7% of new coronary heart disease diagnoses throughout a 10-year period.

Dr Schrage added that if iron deficiency had been absent from the start of an individual's life, about 5% of deaths, 12% of cardiovascular deaths, and 11% of new coronary heart disease diagnoses would not have occurred in the subsequent decade. "The study showed that iron deficiency was highly prevalent in this middle-aged population, with nearly two-thirds having a functional iron deficiency. These individuals were more likely to develop heart disease and were also more likely to die during the next 13 years," stated Dr Schrage.

