Mild COVID May Have Triggered Psychiatric Illness In Teen Patients In US: Reports

Adding to the previous warning of doctors regarding mental illness due to COVID, researchers from the State of California in the US have traced signs of psychiatric illness in two teenage patients. A report by Gizmodo suggested that doctors at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) found the antibodies attacking the brain of recovered COVID patients which resulted in mental illness. Although the true links between COVID and the brain remain uncertain, experts say that these new findings will help them solidify if the virus attack can really cause mental illness.

Teens developed paranoia, mood swings and suicidal tendency: Study

After screening the brain and behavioural patterns of the teens, the doctors observed some serious and life-threatening complications, says the study published in JAMA Neurology. According to the doctors, the teens developed symptoms like extreme mood swings, paranoia and a suicidal tendency irrespective of the severity of the COVID infection. In an interview with Gizmodo, the study author Sam Pleasure said that it was the timing of the events that made them suspect a link between the psychiatric symptoms and the brain irregularity.

In addition to the symptoms, the doctors also found coronavirus antibodies turning against the brain and were noted targeting a gene associated with psychiatric disorders including schizophrenia. Although the two patients have had a history of mental illness, according to the study, it was negligible to what the doctors documented. The doctors stated that this attack on the nervous system might not have been caused directly by the virus but instead, the virus might have triggered a self-destructive immune response.

“We know that covid-19 is a potent stimulus for increased inflammatory responses, and one possible cause of these symptoms is that they are associated with this ‘generic’ increase in inflammation,” Pleasure told Gizmodo.

Can COVID cause memory loss?

Another study published in JAMA Network Open had claimed that people who have recovered from COVID are still experiencing health complications including memory problems. It further claimed that in post COVID recovery nearly one-third of individuals who've been infected with the coronavirus is experiencing problem retaining information and focus.

Notably, the research, that observed 740 patients, showed that those patients who turned critical after COVID infection or were admitted to the hospital showed signs of cognitive impairment. At the same time, some patients who recovered in the emergency department after critically falling ill were the ones who presented with a decrease in brain function.

(Image: Unsplash)