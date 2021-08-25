'Milk Crate' Challenge Is Too Dangerous To Try; Read What Doctors Are Saying About Risks

Nowadays, when anyone opens social media, they can see all the different viral challenges which pop up to be a trend. Yet some are really amusing and enjoyable to watch as well as to attempt while others might be too hazardous. One such challenge that is making headlines is the new ‘Milk Crate’ challenge. This has become a huge trend and people all around are trying it which has resulted in some individuals getting hurt.

The ‘Milk Crate’ challenge basically involves arranging empty milk crates in a stair-like structure which are stacked in lowest to highest crates, where a person tries to climb on top and has to successfully climb down maintaining a proper balance. Sounds fun? But it is way too risky as there are footages of people doing this stunt and failing miserably by falling over the crates or on the ground, some leading to serious injury.

Risk factors related to the ‘Milk Crate’ challenge

A professor of orthopedic surgery at John Hopkins University, Dr. Rajwinder Deu told USA Today that how the stacking of the milk crates creates the height, thus every body part from a person's head to their toes poses a danger of harm when they fall. Even a handful of the several problems that might happen while trying the challenge are the ligaments damage, cracked wrists, and fractured hips. If anybody experiences brain or spinal damage, Deu believes paralysis and sometimes even death are possible outcomes. He even said, “You can open up a textbook, and all injuries are on the table."

The challenge initially began on the video-sharing app, TikTok and has since stretched to other social media platforms, particularly Twitter and Instagram. People have also posted video footages of individuals doing the #MilkCrateChallenge. Despite the potential risk, the videos which are uploaded for this challenge have received a lot of attention and views.

Check some of the failed videos which are very hurtful to look at:

YouTube video coming soon milk crate challenge 🗣🤣 pic.twitter.com/4MInVnzKLo — Billy (@King_Dwb4) August 22, 2021

Milk crate challenge in San Jose getting outta hand pic.twitter.com/34JmTGFsZH — Ruben (@rrubenestrada) August 23, 2021

People doing this like they have the best health insurance... #milkcratechallenge pic.twitter.com/rvHEObBjKC — The Milk Crate Challenge (@MilkCrateClub) August 22, 2021

Several memes have been made out of these challenges. Numerous people on social media platforms have raised their worries about the challenge's risk of damage.

Here are some memes related to the after-effects of the ‘Milk Crate’ challenge:

People after the milk crate challenge #milkcratechallenge pic.twitter.com/9JUAfLa6gT — Pryce Jones (@OfficialPryce) August 21, 2021

Healthcare professionals when they gotta deal with COVID patients and the milk crate challenge pic.twitter.com/vaKEck3X0a — MALCOLM (@Malcolm_Xtasy) August 21, 2021

Them insurance companies watching y’all do the milk crate challenge like- pic.twitter.com/cOcVxLTSde — Dolla Bill Nephew (@trez_Legit) August 21, 2021

Thus, the ratio of the videos of people suffering catastrophic injuries is more with respect to the video of someone succeeding in the challenge. A video of a female has been resurfaced on Twitter, who achieved this feat by climbing on an empty crate while wearing high heels. Another man completed the act by climbing the crates while allegedly rolling a weed joint. All these are a piece of evidence are showing that people are taking these challenges too far. Wearing heels or rolling joints is way more dangerous while performing the stunt than when the challenge itself is too risky.

Sis did the milk crate challenge in high heels….she won! pic.twitter.com/OEDWw3DeXA — Sugared momma ✨✨✨ (@Iamcoco78) August 23, 2021

Image: Twitter