MIS-C Infections In COVID Positive Children On An Alarming Rise; NCR Reports 177 Cases

After the outbreak of Black, White, and Yellow fungal infections, MIS-C (Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome) has been on the rise amongst patients who have recovered from COVID or are in the process of recovery. The worst aspect of this infection is that MIS-C infection is prevalent widely amongst children.

In an instance, a newborn's mother has recuperated from COVID-19 infection before delivery, was detected with MIS-C infection within 12 hours of the baby's birth.

Alarmingly the National Capital has reported around 177 cases of Multi-System Inflammatory syndrome in children post COVID-19. While Delhi reported 109 cases, 68 other MIS-C in children were reported in Gurugram and Faridabad. At least 10 MIS-C cases have been reported from the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital in the last couple of days. More than 100 instances of MIS-C infection have been reported from Rajkot.

What is MIS-C disease?

Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome is a systematic autoimmune disease triggered by COVID-19 infection. A child needs to test COVID positive for this infection to spread. While a child infected with the COVID-19 virus shows mild illness, some organs and tissues- heart, lungs, blood vessels, kidneys, digestive system, brain, skin or eyes of a child's who has developed MIS-C become severely inflamed.

MIS-C in children

The age group of children contracting Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome is from 6 months to 15 years. The maximum cases, however, are being reported between the age group of 5 and 15.

MIS-C symptoms

While emergency warning signs of MIS-C in children can be a severe stomach ache, difficulty in breathing, pale, grey or blue-coloured skin, lips or nails.

Usual signs and symptoms of Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome in children include the following:

Fever that lasts 24 hours or longer

Nauseated or Vomiting

Diarrhea

Headache or dizziness

Pain in the stomach

Skin rash

Unusual fatigue

Heartbeat paced up

Rapid breathing

Red eyes

Redness or swelling of lips/tongue

Redness or swelling of hands/feet

Enlarged lymph nodes.

MIS-C treatment

Most children suffering from MIS-C infection need hospital admission or Pediatric Intensive Care Units. Treatment involves supportive care and measures to reduce inflammation in any vital organs to prevent permanent damage. Obviously, treatment depends on the type and severity of symptoms of MIS-C.

One should not underestimate the symptoms and must contact a medical practitioner, at the earliest upon witnessing any sign.

Supportive care & Treatment include:

Fluids to prevent dehydration

Oxygen concentrator/ cylinder to ease breathing-related issues

Breathing aid -Ventilator

Blood Pressure medications to aid heart functions and Anti-biotics

Blood thinners, such as aspirin or heparin to reduce blood clots

Steroid Therapy

While COVID-19 figures on the statistical graph seem to pose a downward trend, complications and infections emerging in aftermath of the novel coronavirus, especially skewed towards children is a cause of worry.