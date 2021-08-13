MIT Study Provides Suggestions For Keeping Classroom Air Safe Amid COVID-19

As per a new study by MIT researchers, open windows and good heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system are ideal places to start when it comes to keeping schools safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. The study's findings were published in the 'Building and Environment' publication. The study showed how specific classroom configurations may affect air quality, which leads to additional measures required beyond HVAC use or open windows for reducing the spread of aerosols.

COVID-19 study’s suggestions for keeping classroom air safe in schools

Aerosols are tiny, potentially COVID-carrying particles. These can stay suspended in the air for hours. As a result of its nature, many indoor locations with limited ventilation, such as classrooms, may have a higher concentration of aerosols, including those breathed by infected people. HVAC systems and open windows can help create well-mixed conditions. However, extra ventilation methods may be required to minimise SARS-Cov-2 aerosols.

Role of masks and effectivity in closed spaces

Masks limit the horizontal speed of exhaled aerosols, keeping those particles near heat plumes so the aerosols rise vertically, as the researchers observed in their simulations. Normal exhaling creates aerosol speeds of 1 meter per second, and coughing creates higher speeds. Masks keep that speed low. "If you wear well-fitting masks, you suppress the velocity of the (breath) exhaust to the point where the air that comes out is carried by the plumes above the individuals," Leon Glicksman, MIT architecture and engineering professor and co-author of a topic paper said. He added, “If it's a loose-fitting mask or no mask at all, the air comes out at a high enough horizontal velocity that it does not get captured by these rising plumes, and rises at much lower rates.”

Classroom air affected by windows and flow of ventilation

Someone infected with COVID-19, who is sitting near a window in a classroom, is more likely to distribute their aerosols around. However, there are solutions to this issue like placing heaters near cold windows. This, for example, reduces their impact on classroom ventilation. While open windows are generally beneficial for fresh air flow, the researchers discovered the issue that horizontal air movement from open windows aligned with seating rows causes significant aerosol dispersal. The researchers suggested a simple fix for this problem - installing window baffles, fittings that can be set to deflect the air downward. By doing this, the cooler fresh air from outside will enter the classroom near the feet of its occupants. This will also help generate a better overall circulation pattern.

Shortcomings of study and authors

Glicksman also stressed the fact that the current study examines air quality under specific circumstances. The research took place before the Delta variant of Coronavirus became prevalent. The authors of the paper are Gerhard K Rencken and Emma K Rutherford, MIT undergraduates who participated in the research through the Undergraduate Research Opportunities Program with support from the MIT Energy Initiative; Nikhilesh Ghanta, a graduate student at MIT's Center for Computational Science and Engineering; John Kongoletos, a graduate student in the Building Technology Program at MIT and a fellow at MIT's Tata Center; and Glicksman, the senior author and a professor of building technology and mechanical engineering at MIT who has been studying air circulation issues for decades.

(IMAGE: UNSPLASH)