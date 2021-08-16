MIT Study Reveals How Carbohydrate Reserve Can Help Trees Withstand Insect Attacks

As per a recent study, the carbohydrates which are stored in a tree are very important for surviving a caterpillar attack. This has been stated by Harvard, UMass Amherst, Boston University, and MIT. In the journal "Functional Ecology", the result of the study has been published.

Thousands of acres of oak trees in southern New England were destroyed by an invasive moth infestation that lasted many years. Yet, on the other hand, thousands of trees managed to withstand the devastation. The biological structure makes the trees resistant to even the most extreme stresses.

Know more about the recent study

Meghan Blumstein, an NSF Postdoctoral Research Fellow at MIT and one of the study's co-authors said that oak trees are planners.

According to ANI, Blumstein said:

"Some of the food they make during the growing season is used immediately for energy and some is stored in the stems and roots for a rainy day. With stored carbs, they are able to immediately create a new flush of leaves after an insect outbreak."

As per a recent study, it is found that the trees need a certain amount of carbohydrate reserve to survive any catastrophe as trees aren't indestructible. The study states that 1.5% carbohydrates in their dry wood, or roughly 20-25% of their typical storage capacity are required for the trees to survive.

From 2016 to 2018, Lymantria dispar, an insect formerly known as the "gipsy moth" repeatedly defoliated trees, putting their endurance to the test.

Lead author Audrey Barker Plotkin, a Senior Scientist at the Harvard Forest, remarked, "The trees that died were the trees that were out of reserves."

The placement of the trees is also considered to be important. Even at the same amount of infestation, the trees which were growing near forest margins had greater reserves of carbohydrates, giving them greater robustness than trees living in the deep areas of the forest.

Forest-edge trees may have just suffered less extreme infestation in the years preceding 2018, according to the study team. This is because the trees could also be able to recoup without depleting their stores as much as their inner forest counterparts since they receive a lot of light.

The recent study has offered concrete proof that trees may die out of starvation when insects attack, which had previously been missing.

As new pests and a changing climate continue to drive changes in the region, this more comprehensive knowledge will aid in the development of forest resistance models.

(Image Credit: Unsplash)