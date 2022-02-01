MIT Study Shows How Dozens Of Mutations Help Omicron Escape COVID Antibodies

New research published by the researchers of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) suggests that the dozens of mutations in the spike protein of the Omicron variant help it to evade all four of the classes of antibodies. Surprisingly, these antibodies also include proteins generated by the immune system or produced by the vaccine to fight disease. Also, the researchers noted it can evade the shield produced by the infected people. According to Ram Sasisekharan, the Alfred H. Caspary Professor of Biological Engineering and Health Sciences and Technology (HST) at MIT said these spike proteins has the potential to infiltrate antibodies generated by vaccinated or previously infected people.

The researchers said they used a computational approach that allowed them to determine how mutated amino acids of the viral spike protein influence nearby amino acids. They noted the process enables them to get a multidimensional view of how the virus evades antibodies. "It is important to get a more comprehensive picture of the many mutations seen in Omicron, especially in the context of the spike protein, given that the spike protein is vital for the virus’s function, and all the major vaccines are based on that protein," Sasisekharan said in a press statement released on Tuesday, February 1. "There is a need for tools or approaches that can rapidly determine the impact of mutations in new virus variants of concern, especially for SARS-CoV-2," he added.

Researchers advocate inoculating the COVID vaccine

However, the co-authors including, MIT HST graduate student, Nathaniel Miller, Technical associate Thomas Clark and research scientist Rahul Raman noted even the spike protein has the potential to evade most antibodies, they advocated for the use of the COVID-19 vaccine. "What’s good about vaccines is they don’t just generate B cells, which produce the monoclonal [antibody] response, but also T cells, which provide additional forms of protection," they noted. After the Omicron variant emerged last year, Sasisekharan said he and his colleagues began to analyse its trimeric spike protein using a network-based computational modelling method. He said they used the same method to study the hemagglutinin spike protein on flu viruses.

Image: Pixabay