Moderna Says Vaccine Shows Promising Result Against COVID-19 Delta Variant In Lab Study

The Massachusetts-based pharmaceutical firm Moderna Inc's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine showed promising neutralizing activity against the hypervirulent Delta variant that first emerged in India in a lab study. In a release on Tuesday (June 29), Moderna announced that the new results from its in vitro neutralization studies of sera from individuals vaccinated with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine has produced "neutralizing titers" against all variants tested, including the Beta variant B.1.351, first identified in South Africa, three lineage variants of B.1.617 first identified in India that includes the Delta variant B.1.617.2.

Moderna jab was also found to have neutralizing effects against the Variants of Interest (VoI) Kappa or the B.1.617.1 and the Eta variant first identified in Nigeria known as the B.1.525. The data was submitted by the US-based firm as a preprint to bioRxiv on June 29.

“As we seek to defeat the pandemic, it is imperative that we are proactive as the virus evolves. We remain committed to studying emerging variants, generating data, and sharing it as it becomes available. These new data are encouraging and reinforce our belief that the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine should remain protective against newly detected variants,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna said. “These findings highlight the importance of continuing to vaccinate populations with an effective primary series vaccine.”

The recent lab study was conducted in line with the jab’s approval by India’s drug regulator [Drugs Controller General of India or the DCGI]. The medical body permitted the Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company ‘Cipla’ to import the Moderna jabs. It would be the fourth vaccine given the restricted authorization for emergency use after the domestically manufactured Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Oxford’s AstraZeneca produced by Serum Institute of India as Covishield, and Moscow’s Gamaleya Research Institute's Sputnik V imported by the Hyderabad based pharmaceutical company Dr. Reddy's Laboratories.

“I want to thank the government of India for this authorization, which marks an important step forward in the global fight against the pandemic,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna as GOI issued a registration certificate and permission to import the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna. “We are committed to making our COVID-19 vaccine available around the world.”

Moderna's market value soars past $95 billion

Moderna’s recent announcement surged the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company’s market value past $95 billion early Tuesday. The shares for Moderna Inc jumped by as much as 6.9 percent to $238.40 trading 1.2 times its 10-day average as of 12:16 pm in New York, according to reports. The hike in Moderna’s shared values is also attributed to French drugmaker Sanofi’s $480 mn investment push for the messenger-RNA technology for COVID-19 vaccines. Despite a leading player in the market, the drugmaker has struggled to introduce a product superseded by the upstarts BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc. with their groundbreaking mRNA shots while Sanofi’s two candidates are still under trial.