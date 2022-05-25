'Monkeypox Less Contagious Than COVID-19 But Its Spread Still A Concern': Indian Expert

The monkeypox virus, which has breached the borders of 20 countries so far, is not as severe as the COVID-19, says Dr. NK Arora, Chairman of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI). Speaking to ANI, however, he said that its rapid spread is a "matter of concern" and warned that it will have "severe output in those immunocompromised." Moreover, Dr. Arora revealed that similar to COVID-19, the Central Government has set up an expert committee to conduct surveillance of the disease.

Monkeypox transmission is low and can be contained: WHO

Dr. Rosamund Lewis, head of the World Health Organisation's (WHO) smallpox team said that from what the experts know the monkeypox virus and its modes of transmission, this outbreak “can still be contained.” "The risk to the general public, therefore, appears to be low, because we know that the main modes of transmission have been as described in the past," he added.

The WHO's data till May 22 recorded over 250 confirmed and suspected cases of monkeypox in 16 countries and other regions of the UN health agency.

Notably, the disease has now been reported in 20 countries with over 100 confirmed ones in Europe alone. Earlier today, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) became the first Gulf country to report a monkeypox case. According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the case was discovered in a 29-year-old lady who arrived from West Africa and is receiving medical care.

"We have put in place precise mechanisms for diagnosing suspected patients. The technical advisory team for pandemic control has also prepared a comprehensive guide for surveillance, early detection of the disease, management of clinically infected patients and precautionary measures," the Ministry said in a statement.

Monkeypox, symptoms and treatment

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), says that monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. It was discovered after two outbreaks of a pox-like disease in research colonies of monkeys, however, the first case in humans was not discovered until 1970 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Fever, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, and a chickenpox-like rash on the hands and face are common symptoms of the disease. The monkeypox virus is primarily transmitted when a person comes into contact with the pathogen from an animal, human, or contaminated material.

Currently, no treatment is available for the disease, however, a recent UK study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal suggests that antivirals can reduce the symptoms.