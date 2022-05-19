Monkeypox: WHO Releases Advisory & Risk Assessment As Cases Start To Increase

As the United Kingdom (UK), Portugal and Spain registered at least 36 suspected cases of monkeypox, including eight cases in England, about 20 in Portugal, and one in the United States recently, World Health Organisation on Wednesday published a risk assessment and advisory on the rare and unusual disease.

The global health body on Wednesday advised implementing "intensive public health measures" as the exact origin of the monkeypox infection among humans remains under urgent investigation. The rare illness is known to cause fever, body ache, and "pox", or fluid-filled blisters on the face, hands and feet and the body among those who have already contracted the infection. It also accounts for 10% of deaths among the ill but the fatality is less than 1%.

WHO's advisory on implementing ‘intensive public health measures’

According to the WHO, the governments must accelerate contact and source tracing, case searching, and local rash-illness surveillance to detect the cases. Health officials say that the cases of monkeypox that originated from West Africa or Central Africa resolve mostly in two to four weeks from the date of contraction. The 7 of the 8 cases that have been detected in England, though, did not originate from travel to Africa but those ill appear to have contracted the disease in the UK. While the scientists investigate whether these are the “imported” cases, WHO has advised that any patient with suspected monkeypox should be isolated with supportive care during the presumed and known infectious periods. This, as per the health agency is the period when the prodromal and rash stages of the illness start.

“Timely contact tracing, surveillance measures and raising awareness among health care providers, including sexual health and dermatology clinics, are essential for preventing further secondary cases and effective management of the current outbreak,” said WHO in its advisory.

WHO has also suggested ramping up the deployment of pharmaceutical countermeasures under investigational protocols. Health workers must implement standard, contact and droplet infection control precautions while treating the monkeypox patients. “People with suspected monkeypox or animals with suspected monkeypox virus infection should be safely handled by trained staff working in suitably equipped laboratories,” the global health body has said. It also advised the countries to gather information about all recent travel and immunisation history of those that show symptoms of monkeypox as well as the travellers to endemic countries.

People must also avoid any contact with sick animals (dead or alive) that could harbour the monkeypox virus (rodents, marsupials, primates) and should refrain from eating or handling wild game (bush meat). The importance of hand hygiene by using soap and water or alcohol-based sanitiser should be emphasized, and iterated by the WHO.

WHO’s risk assessment of monkeypox disease

WHO as of Thursday has found no source of infection yet for the monkeypox. It has not been able to confirm that the infection originates from either the family or GBMSM clusters. "Based on currently available information, the infection seems to have been locally acquired in the United Kingdom," the health agency said. The extent of local transmission at this stage is "unclear" and there is the possibility of identification of further cases and more information unveiled as those cases are observed. While WHO still figures out the risks associated with the monkeypox, it recommends that once an infection of monkeypox was suspected, the authorities must promptly initiate appropriate public health measures, including isolation of the cases and extensive forward and backward contact tracing to enable source identification.