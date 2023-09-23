Morning Exercise Routine Linked With Effective Weight Management: Study

In the quest for effective weight management, the timing of your daily workout routine may play a pivotal role, suggests a recent study highlighted by ANI reports. While the debate on the ideal time to exercise for weight loss continues to rage on, this study points towards a clear frontrunner: the hours of 7 to 9 in the morning.

Morning exercises may aid weight management more than any other time of the day.

Diurnal patterns impact obesity prevention, especially in the morning.

Exercise timing and obesity

Published in the journal Obesity by The Obesity Society (TOS), this research delves into the diurnal patterns of physical activity and their impact on obesity. Dr Tongyu Ma, the corresponding author of the study, states, "Our study provided a novel tool to explore the diurnal pattern of physical activity and to investigate its impact on health outcomes."

Unlike previous research that primarily focused on the frequency, intensity, and duration of physical activity, this study takes a fresh perspective by examining the diurnal pattern of accelerometer-measured physical activity. The aim was to understand whether exercising at different times of the day yields varying effects on obesity and overall health.

The study, which analysed data from over 5,000 participants, classified the diurnal pattern into three categories: morning, mid-day and evening. Notably, the results revealed a robust connection between morning exercise and reduced obesity. Participants who adhered to physical activity guidelines in the morning cluster displayed lower body mass index and healthier dietary habits.

Balancing promise with practicality

Rebecca Krukowski, a clinical psychologist specialising in behavioural weight management, shared her insights about morning exercises, saying, "This is exciting new research that is consistent with a common tip for meeting exercise goals – that is, schedule exercise in the morning before emails, phone calls or meetings that might distract you."

However, Krukowski also cautioned that this study is cross-sectional and doesn't account for potential lifestyle differences among participants who exercise at various times. Factors like work schedules, sleep quality and individual biological rhythms may also influence weight management.

Overall, while morning exercise shows promise in the battle against obesity, it's essential to consider various lifestyle factors when crafting a personalised fitness routine. As research continues to shed light on the complex relationship between exercise timing and health outcomes, individuals can make informed choices to achieve their weight management goals.

