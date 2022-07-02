Mumbai: Wellness Centre ‘Abhyaasa’ Newly Launched In City; Check What’s In Store For July

Abhyaasa, a wellness studio, was newly launched in Mumbai city and the centre kickstarted its first event on June 26. Situated in the heart of Santacruz, the wellness centre boasts of unique tools and therapy modules that have specially been designed for mental health wellness and holistic well-being. The team that is led by Founder Varaz Printer launched the brand-new studio with an Art Therapy workshop that saw a good number of participants. The attendees had a wholesome experience as they immersed themselves in art and discovered a novel method to explore and awaken the soul. Participants were warmly greeted with an embracing vibe as they visited the studio for an afternoon session of Art Therapy.

Abhyaasa is a spacious set-up with a central wood-floored studio, that encapsulates therapy rooms, consulting spaces and also has attached to it a lovely outdoor café cut off from the city’s hustle and bustle. The new wellness centre has been created keeping in mind the fast-paced lifestyle and rushed routines in a city that never sleeps, and for one to stop by, keep aside the rat race, take some time out to oneself, breathe, and experience tranquility at its best.

Some of the attendees pose with their paintings from the session

At Abhyaasa, daily classes, therapist consultations, and workshops are dedicated to giving Mumbaikars a safe and positive space to enrich and celebrate personal well-being. The new wellness studio has a unique and distinct vibe to it and has something for every individual, specially with its kind of curated activities, each set to fulfil a specific purpose for someone looking for a balanced and mentally nourishing existence which when blended with the greenery and light wood colours brings around an inevitable sense of serenity.

'To introduce Mumbai & her people to new and existing modules, tools & therapies'

‘’The space is designed with the idea to introduce Mumbai and her people to new and existing modules, tools, therapies, events, and workshops. I hope these help people to gain new perspectives and ideas about their relationship with themselves and their environments,’’ says Varaz Printer, a Qi Gong and Strength Training Practitioner, and Restorative Movement Coach, who has personally experienced every activity before adding it to the list of experiences at Abhyaasa.

The Art Therapy Workshop was an engaging and impactful one, and was designed specially for small groups. Every participant was guided by Art Therapist and Educator, Amrita Dhillon. The participants settled in at individual stations, each provided with brushes and organic paints that were extracted from nature itself.

Abhyaasa Founder Varaz Printer poses with an attendee

As part of the therapy, Art Educator Dhillon used the Hauschka technique, that has been passed down and sharpened from teacher to teacher over generations. The canvas itself consists of a white sheet placed on a wet base using the wet-on-wet method of art. Participants spent over two hours, unaware of how time flew by, painting scenes with shades of blue, red, and yellow, mixing colours and experimenting till they were personally satisfied with their creations. Dhillon played the role of guide throughout the session as well as made the effort to individually speak to each participant. Interestingly, during the one-on-one, she revealed the mysteries behind their paintings as well as offered her professional perspective and guidance. The participants were aged between 30 and 40 and had never held a paintbrush beyond their school years and were surprised at the depth of their artistic abilities.

'Everyone has the potential to create as an artist': Art Therapist and Educator Amrita Dhillon

Dhillon said, ‘’I believe everyone has the potential to create as an artist. In fact, people who don’t consider themselves artists come for the session with no preconceived thoughts and are able to express themselves perfectly. We are not worried about the technique with the participants, no one is better than the other. We largely work in the feelings sphere and not the thinking sphere as much and believe in the power of the method.”

Amrita Dhillon seen guiding and speaking to the participants

Art Therapy was indeed the best way to introduce Abhyaasa to people. The non-verbal therapy is apt to understand one’s inner self and the way forward, something that Abhyaasa creators have been yearning for, to make a difference to people and eliminate mental health issues. After the rejuvenating and powerful session, the participants left transformed and motivated by the fulfilling session. The studio will be offering a number of wellness services that are part of the rich July calendar, these include Hypnotherapy, Akashic Reading, Karate, Restorative Movement, Family Constellations, and Sharing Circles. Importantly, the centre has a doctor of Neuropathy and Naturopathy on the premises.

Images: Trupti Arekar