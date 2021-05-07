Last Updated:

My COVID-19 Vaccine Experience: After Fighting Virus Successfully In 1st Wave, Another Win

Salute to the hard work of those warriors who worked restlessly at a time when most of the countrymen were inside their walls trying to hide from this pandemic.

On May 3, I got my first jab of COVAXIN in Jammu. Despite all failed efforts to book a slot on day, I only managed to get two slots for the third day of vaccination drive for the 18-45 years age group. I along with my sister took a jab of COVID-19 vaccine and the most important to share is that we both never had any Adverse event following immunization.

In the morning, my sister and I both went to the vaccination centre in the heart of Jammu city and as I have to grab that special moment of getting jab on camera, I was asked to get several permission due to which I got vaccinated almost 20 minutes after her. It was really special to get the jab and that too on the third day, as it feels really special to be among those who are table toppers. 

I salute the hard work of those who worked restlessly at a time when most of the countrymen were inside the four walls of their homes trying to protect themselves.

I was told by our family doctor to get vaccinated as soon as it comes as I have undergone surgery of secondary spontaneous pneumothorax in 2016 and was infected with COVID-19 earlier as well.

When I tested COVID Positive...

The story rolls back to September 16, 2020, the day I was tested positive for COVID-19 followed by my sister the very next day, my mother (50) and my grandmother (87) in the next couple of days. Those twenty-odd days were next to horrible for us as my father was the only one to take care of us four. Except for me, all three of them were mildly symptomatic and I was having a fever and cough for 6-7 odd days. For those 20 days life came to a standstill with restricted movement and almost zero face to face conversation.

This year, we were fortunate enough to be safe from the second wave of the pandemic before May 03, the day when my father was tested COVID-19 positive and as I am writing this, he is admitted to a hospital in Jammu battling the second wave of the pandemic. Tests have shown that the COVID-19 virus made a significant impact on his lungs and is being treated at the hospital.

