My COVID Story: When BMC Came To My Help At 3.30 In The Night...

After having stayed home for a month due to COVID, I was eager to step out and resume work. But, less than a week after I started moving out, I experienced symptoms of COVID all over again. Just around midnight, while I was experiencing cold and cough, I started shivering, my temperature was increasing, while my oxygen level started to drop. Even hours after having popped Paracetamol, the temperature wouldn’t drop and the oxygen was fluctuating around 93. Which is when everyone in my family started to worry.

Though as a precautionary measure, I distanced myself from my family members, and we started trying household nuskhas apart from the medicines, none seemed to work for me. At one point, I broke down and panicked assuming I was infected again. After having wondered which doctor will be available for me at 2 AM, I thought of calling my nearest war room seeking medical help.

War rooms are a concept introduced by Brihanmumbai Corporation (BMC) in each ward of the city wherein allotment of beds for COVID patients takes place, they also run a helpline for COVID-related queries.

A male attendant answered the call, and I requested to speak to a doctor to explain my situation. He asked me to provide all my information, such as symptoms, address and Aadhaar number, so that they could help me with a nearby hospital and assured me that he will call me back so that I could speak to a doctor. Sometime later I received a call from the doctor, and understanding the situation, she helped me stay calm by assuring me that I will get medical help soon.

Even while my parents were trying to get me a bed in the private hospital, these two people at BMC, namely Dr Nirali Shah and Mangesh, managed to make arrangements for me at the nearest government hospital.



While I tried to sleep in the prone position, as explained by Dr Nirali, I puked because I didn’t sleep in the right position.

None of the private hospitals was willing to check or admit me fearing COVID. But, these two heroes from BMC and doctors at government hospitals were there to help me even at 3.30 AM.

Both Dr Nirali and Mangesh kept checking on me every few minutes to ensure that I reach the hospital and to check on my situation. Even when I had slept after popping pills, they kept calling to check on my situation. This happened for a good two to three days until they realised that I was recovering.

