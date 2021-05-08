My COVID Vaccination Story: 'Effortless Experience Being Inoculated As A Frontline Worker'

Along with the struggle and challenges, the Covid pandemic has also brought opportunities to explore our strength as an individual and as a nation. The indigenous vaccine and the world's largest vaccination drive is a mark of India's rising capabilities. Millions of Indians are strongly united to defeat the pandemic. Healthcare workers, security forces, sanitation workers and all front line workers have been contributing to the battle against Covid and we as journalists are proudly an integral part of the frontline fighters.

Registration and Slot Booking

Witnessing the pandemic as a journalist has made me strong and I feel stronger today as I got the first jab of Covid vaccine. With the infectious and fatal second wave of Covid, getting vaccinated is the best way to stay protected. As the registration for the age bracket of 18 to 45 years opened on April 28, I started hunting for available slots near my location in New Delhi. Delhi being one of the worst-hit places in the country, a large number of people in the particular age category have been registering for the vaccine. Due to the sudden increase in demand for the Covid vaccines, the supply chain could not be met initially and the vaccination drive had to be delayed by 2 days for Delhi. The third and largest phase started on May 3 in Delhi instead of May 1. I registered myself for vaccination on Cowin app but was not lucky enough to get suitable slots in my location for the first few days.

Entering the Vaccination Centre

I was excited to cover and report while others were getting vaccinated and kept searching for a slot for myself but could not beat the fast filling slots. Meanwhile, the Delhi government decided to open up vaccination for front line workers including journalists. The requirement was to get a form filled and verified by the organisation. After completing the form, I reached the New Delhi Municipal Corporation Dispensary on Babar Road. This was the fifth day of the vaccination drive and I was happy to be at the vaccination centre. I reached the centre sharp at 9.00 am and saw almost 50 people already lined up for their token. The volunteers soon started distributing the tokens and in the first batch, 70 people were given tokens. I too collected the token and stood in line waiting for my turn.

Verification Process

After about half an hour, I was called in for verification of my details. The Aadhar card number was matched and I was made to sit in a well managed waiting area which was being looked after by the volunteers. In the next 10 minutes, my name was called. I wanted to share my vaccination experience in my report for the channel so I took permission for the shoot and I was allowed.

Vaccination room

The senior nurse sister Asha Arora then gently called me in the vaccination room and asked me whether I had taken a meal. I told her yes, I've had my breakfast and then she smoothly administered the Covishield vaccine dose to me. I kept shooting while getting injected and also involved the nurse in my conversation, she told people are happy to get their vaccination jab and she has been inoculating approximately 200 people on a daily basis. I was given paracetamol tablets and was advised to take one after half an hour. After the vaccine was given to me, I was made to sit in the observation room for half an hour.

I was overwhelmed to get my first Covid jab and utilised the time to share about my vaccination with friends and family. It is a good feeling and everything remained usual without any side effects. In fact, I feel more energetic with a sense of security while I report on-ground amid the pandemic.