My Vaccination Story: 'A Smooth Experience, Over In 20-25 Minutes'

At 8 pm sharp on Thursday, competing with thousand others, I managed to book a slot, and within 24 hours, I was there with two of my relatives, right in front of the PWD community hall in Bandra, which has recently been converted into a vaccination centre, to get my first jab, my immunity against the dreaded COVID-19.

From entrance to vaccination room, through the waiting zone

At the entrance of the centre, which has been dedicated to vaccinating people belonging to the age group of 18-44, I was asked to show my appointment slip, the one I was sent after booking my slot, on my registered phone number, along with my Aadhar card. After which, I was given a token- a pink, round piece of plastic with the number 84 written in black, and asked to sit in a room, strategically arranged with chairs kept at a reasonable distance to comply with social distancing norms, and avoid transmission. Not even a few minutes in the room, my token number was called out and I was taken to the medical room, where I was supposed to get my jab.

With mixed feelings, I entered the room. The healthcare staff, who was given the responsibility of giving me my first jab, was waiting for me there. One by one, she listed down in front of me all I need to know about the vaccination process, including that I was being administered Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. She handed over a couple of paracetamol tablets and directed me to take one of them right after the vaccination, and one at night. After it all, she took out the injection, and in a matter of mere seconds, it was over, I had received my first jab.

Observation room and thereafter

I was then asked to move to the area demarcated under the name of ''observation room'', and was asked to wait. As instructed, I took the paracetamol there, and patiently waited till I was given a green signal to leave the hall and go back home. It's been five to six hours now that I have been vaccinated, but thankfully, I have experienced no side effects, except a little soreness in the area I was given the jab.

All in all, it was a smooth experience, that's over in a brief time of 20-25 minutes.