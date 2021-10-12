New Chemotherapy Drug Made From Himalayan Fungus Is A Promising Anti-cancer Agent

In a significant development regarding cancer cure, researchers have developed a new kind of chemotherapy drug that is being touted as a potential anti-cancer agent. A report by Science Alert suggested that the chemotherapy drug has been developed from a molecule found in Himalayan caterpillar fungus, and is still in the experimental testing stages. As of now, the results have turned out to be promising and can be a breakthrough in treating the harrowing disease.

What is the anti-cancer agent?

The researchers at the University of Oxford, in partnership with UK-based biopharmaceutical company NuCana, have synthesised the molecule NUC-7738 for developing the new chemotherapy drug. This molecule contains an active ingredient called cordycepin, which is found in the parasitic fungus species Ophiocordyceps Sinensis.

Organisms from this species are also called caterpillar fungus as they kill and mummify the moth larva. Interestingly, the Chinese have been using them for traditional medicinal purposes for centuries.

NUC-7738, Cordycepin and their utilities

Also known as 3'-deoxyadenosine or 3'-dA, Cordycepin is a natural compound that is primarily known for its anti-cancer, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects and it is these qualities of the fungus that make it the world’s most valuable parasite, Science Alert reports.

However, the researchers found that the Cordycepin extracted from O. Sinensis is broken down quickly in the bloodstream by the enzyme adenosine deaminase, or ADA. Besides, the compound also has a poor uptake into cells that significantly diminishes its potency against the tumour cells.

What the researchers found is that the molecule NUC-7738 uses a number of engineered advantages to make Cordycepin effective against cancer. The molecule was found to facilitate easy entry of Cordycepin into the cells and provided against the ADA, thus preventing its easy breakdown in the bloodstream.

Moreover, the experts found that these changes had amplified the anti-cancer properties of the drug candidate by 40 times.

Trials and their results

So far, the subjects of the research have responded well to the weekly escalating doses of NUC-7738, reported Science Alert. In their findings published in the Clinical Cancer Research stated that although it is a bit early, further clinical evaluation on the anti-cancer capabilities of NUC-7738 will play a significant role in developing the treatment for cancer.

