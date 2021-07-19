New Oral Prodrug Treats Injured Organs By Delivering Carbon Monoxide; Here's How It Works

Researchers have developed an oral prodrug that delivers carbon monoxide to protect against acute kidney injury as part of a new trial. A team of scientists led by Binghe Wang, Regents' Professor of Chemistry at Georgia State University, undertook the study, which was published in Chemical Science.

Carbon Monoxide protects kidneys, lungs and liver

Despite the fact that excessive amounts of carbon monoxide (CO) gas are harmful, scientists have discovered that it can have therapeutic benefits by lowering inflammation and protecting cells from injury. CO has been shown in previous research to protect the kidneys, lungs, gastrointestinal system, and liver, among other organs, against harm.

Wang and his coworkers have spent the last five years developing a safe technique to deliver CO to human patients via prodrugs, which are inactive chemicals that must undergo a chemical process in the body before releasing the active pharmacological agent.

Wang's team created prodrugs that use two ubiquitous artificial sweeteners, saccharin (a component in Sweet'N Low) and acesulfame (an ingredient in Splenda), as 'carrier' molecules for CO delivery. They engineered the molecules to emit CO during the decomposition process, which is initiated by water exposure. These are the first orally active, organic CO prodrugs with a documented safety profile that have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Wang, senior author of the paper and a Georgia Research Alliance Eminent Scholar, said, "It's difficult to deliver a gas, much less a poisonous gas, as a therapeutic to patients, and this work represents a pivotal step forward in developing alternative delivery forms."

The scientists examined one of the two prodrugs, CO-306, for pharmacological effectiveness against acute kidney injury. CO-306, which employs sugar as a carrier molecule, was found to lower indicators linked to kidney injury in rats, indicating that it could be developed into a feasible therapeutic.

CO-based therapeutics have a lower risk of organ damage during transplantation

The kidney tissue damage mechanisms that occur in individuals with a substantial muscle injury, sickle cell disease, a prevalent type of malaria, cardiac bypass surgery, and severe sepsis were duplicated in the mouse model. CO-based therapeutics, according to Wang, have great potential for lowering the risk of organ damage during transplantation and increasing transplant patient outcomes.

